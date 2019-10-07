Advanced search

Soham factory Ivor Searle welcomes four new apprentices

07 October, 2019 - 13:58
Soham engineering firm Ivor Searle invests in new apprentices. Pictured is Shane Shanks; Brodie Brewer; Jacob Low; Connor Jones. Picture: IVOR SEARLE

A Soham factory that specialises in remanufactured engines for cars and vans has taken on four new apprentices.

Ivor Searle's latest apprentices Connor Jones, Brodie Brewer, Shane Shanks and Jacob Low join others who are training in the company.

The new recruits, studying towards a diploma in advanced manufacturing engineering, will attend Cambridge Regional College one day per week as part of their three-year course.

The 73-year old business aims to recruit at least three potential apprentices every year, so that they can learn about stripping engines to final assembly and even future product development.

David Eszenyi, commercial director, said: "Ivor Searle has always been an advocate of apprenticeships, which enables trainees to earn while they learn.

"It's the ideal platform to develop hands-on skills, which are in great demand by industry, as well as being part of a team."

The company is also set to attend the East Cambridgeshire Careers & Skills Fair which is held at Ely Cathedral in November.

