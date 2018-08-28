Could ‘signing off’ the new signs be among the last jobs for Nando’s before they finally open their new Ely branch?

Planning application for new signs have gone to East Cambs Council from agents acting for Nando's. The signs are for the leisure park at Ely. Picture: Nando's Archant

They’ve recruited staff, they aroused a city’s taste buds and now Nando’s hopes to get the signs ‘signed off’ for their store on the Ely Leisure Park complex.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The company has submitted designs of for signage at the new store to East Cambridgeshire Council and hope for a decision within weeks.

It could then be full speed ahead for the fast food chain that began recruiting the staff they need for the new unit last autumn.

Nando’s will create stiff competition for other outlets on the leisure park hat include Frankie and Benny’s, a Greene King pub, Arbuckles, KFC, Costa, Pizza Hut and McDonald’s.

They’ve been offering potential staff some good incentives to join them including the potential of a £4,000 a year bonus, heavily discounted food for staff members and their friends, an annual family fun day – and the chance of being invited to a conference at a luxury resort.

“At Nando’s we like to create an environment that allows people to shine, enabling you to deliver amazing moments and feelings for every customer and team member,” says their recruitment advertising.