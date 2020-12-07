Advanced search

Shop Local: Lucy Frazer MP urges shoppers to support small businesses

PUBLISHED: 10:59 07 December 2020 | UPDATED: 11:30 07 December 2020

Lucy Frazer MP urging shoppers to choose independent businesses in a Facebook post on Small Business Saturday. Pictures: Lucy Frazer MP / Facebook

Lucy Frazer MP urging shoppers to choose independent businesses in a Facebook post on Small Business Saturday. Pictures: Lucy Frazer MP / Facebook

Archant

MP Lucy Frazer visited some of Ely’s independent shops for Small Business Saturday.

Lucy Frazer, MP for South East Cambridgeshire, at Sew Much To Do in Ely. On Small Business Saturday, the MP urged constituents to support independent traders. Pictures: Lucy Frazer MP / FacebookLucy Frazer, MP for South East Cambridgeshire, at Sew Much To Do in Ely. On Small Business Saturday, the MP urged constituents to support independent traders. Pictures: Lucy Frazer MP / Facebook

The MP for South East Cambridgeshire heard how they are trading safely and have adapted to this year’s challenges.

For Small Business Saturday, she posted on Facebook: “... perhaps more than ever, this year it is important that we shop local and support our traders and entrepreneurs.”

The Ely businesses she visited were the children’s clothes shop Little Roos, independent department store Cutlacks, sewing supply shop Sew Much to Do, beautician Fore Beauty and the independent clothes shop Jensen’s.

“I picked up some great Christmas gifts for family and friends,” Ms Frazer said.

Lucy Frazer, MP for South East Cambridgeshire, pictured at Little Roos in Ely. On Small Business Saturday, she urged shoppers to support independent traders. Pictures: Lucy Frazer MP / FacebookLucy Frazer, MP for South East Cambridgeshire, pictured at Little Roos in Ely. On Small Business Saturday, she urged shoppers to support independent traders. Pictures: Lucy Frazer MP / Facebook

“Please support in person our local businesses where you can or make use of delivery and click and collect services that many have put in place.”

Lucy Frazer, MP for South East Cambridgeshire, at Fore Beauty, which has invested in a refurbishment this year. Pictures: Lucy Frazer MP / FacebookLucy Frazer, MP for South East Cambridgeshire, at Fore Beauty, which has invested in a refurbishment this year. Pictures: Lucy Frazer MP / Facebook

Lucy Frazer, MP for South East Cambridgeshire, pictured at Cutlacks, an independent department store in Ely. On Small Business Saturday, she urged shoppers to support independent traders. Pictures: Lucy Frazer MP / FacebookLucy Frazer, MP for South East Cambridgeshire, pictured at Cutlacks, an independent department store in Ely. On Small Business Saturday, she urged shoppers to support independent traders. Pictures: Lucy Frazer MP / Facebook

Lucy Frazer, MP for South East Cambridgeshire, pictured at Jensen's clothes shop in Ely. On Small Business Saturday, she urged shoppers to support independent traders. Pictures: Lucy Frazer MP / FacebookLucy Frazer, MP for South East Cambridgeshire, pictured at Jensen's clothes shop in Ely. On Small Business Saturday, she urged shoppers to support independent traders. Pictures: Lucy Frazer MP / Facebook

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Ely Standard. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Latest from the Ely Standard

Rural phone box becomes a glorious Santa spectacle

This is the sight that greets you if you drive through Prickwillow. The wondrously decorated phone box art gallery. Picture: Cary Outis

Oh yes there will be a Christmas panto in the Fens!

Nine Lives Theatre Company is performing the Elf that Saved Christmas at The Secret Garden Touring Park in Wisbech. Pictures: Nine Lives Theatre Company

Shop Local: Lucy Frazer MP urges shoppers to support small businesses

Lucy Frazer MP urging shoppers to choose independent businesses in a Facebook post on Small Business Saturday. Pictures: Lucy Frazer MP / Facebook

Woman, 36, with 31 previous convictions for theft jailed for five years

Melissa Hopkins, 36, has been jailed for burgling vulnerable people. Picture; CAMBS POLICE

Soham Town Rangers chairman on taking the rough with the smooth during Covid-19 pandemic

Soham Town Rangers FC have been working hard on and off the pitch during the Covid-19 pandemic, but issues still exist on how they can encourage their older supporters to return and watch their local club. Mark Goldsack, club chairman, has been trying to solve the problem. Picture: PAUL VOLLER