Shop Local: Lucy Frazer MP urges shoppers to support small businesses

Lucy Frazer MP urging shoppers to choose independent businesses in a Facebook post on Small Business Saturday. Pictures: Lucy Frazer MP / Facebook Archant

MP Lucy Frazer visited some of Ely’s independent shops for Small Business Saturday.

The MP for South East Cambridgeshire heard how they are trading safely and have adapted to this year’s challenges.

For Small Business Saturday, she posted on Facebook: “... perhaps more than ever, this year it is important that we shop local and support our traders and entrepreneurs.”

The Ely businesses she visited were the children’s clothes shop Little Roos, independent department store Cutlacks, sewing supply shop Sew Much to Do, beautician Fore Beauty and the independent clothes shop Jensen’s.

“I picked up some great Christmas gifts for family and friends,” Ms Frazer said.

“Please support in person our local businesses where you can or make use of delivery and click and collect services that many have put in place.”

