Shop Local: Meet more independent business owners with the Federation of Small Businesses

Businesses in and around Ely being profiled in the Federation of Small Businesses weekly feature. Pictures: Supplied Archant

This week, the FSB introduces four more independent business owners as part of the Ely Standard’s Shop Local campaign.

Jeremy Reeve who represents the Federation of Small Businesses in Cambridgeshire. Picture: Federation of Small Businesses Jeremy Reeve who represents the Federation of Small Businesses in Cambridgeshire. Picture: Federation of Small Businesses

The Federation of Small Businesses (FSB) is led by a team of our members for the benefit of all of our members.

We’re a proudly not-for-profit organisation with the best interests of our self-employed and small business members at the heart of everything we do.

Local support, networking, business benefits provided at no extra cost and a powerful voice heard in government are just a few of the reasons why we’re the organisation of choice for small businesses and the self-employed across the UK.

Locally, I support FSB members getting the most of their member benefits from free legal advice, health and safety advice as well access to thousands of tools to help grow, prosper and manage your business successfully.

Adam Lord is an Ely based web designer. Picture: Supplied Adam Lord is an Ely based web designer. Picture: Supplied

I also run the Facebook group SUPPORT ELY INDEPENDENTS which champions local small businesses via a community of over 1,000 members who all enjoy to shop locally and support the independent businesses of our community.

If you’d like to speak to me about your business and how you can benefit from the Federation of Small Businesses email me at: jeremy.reeve@fsb.org.uk

Here are some of the independent businesses which are part of the community in and around Ely.

• Adam Lord - Website designer

Kevin and Becky Cowling from Stewart & Wisbey, which are independent Mercedes specialists based in Chettisham. Pictures: Supplied Kevin and Becky Cowling from Stewart & Wisbey, which are independent Mercedes specialists based in Chettisham. Pictures: Supplied

Adam Lord is an Ely based web designer with over 20 years of experience designing and building websites for SMEs.

As well as building websites, a lot of his work involves getting them found on search engines for the relevant keywords to maximise return on investment.

Adam says: “I love seeing my clients grow their businesses as a result of the work website I’ve created, I find it incredibly rewarding.”

When he’s not hiding behind a monitor, he enjoys spending time with his family, purchasing vinyl records, snowboarding and a fine whisky.

Jake Ellis (L) and his father Steve form SE Electrical Services based in Ely. Pictures: Supplied Jake Ellis (L) and his father Steve form SE Electrical Services based in Ely. Pictures: Supplied

You can find out more about Adam at his website https://adamlord.co.uk

• Stewart & Wisbey - Independent Mercedes specialists

At Stewart & Wisbey we are an independent Mercedes specialist which was established in 2002.

Having our own family business was something we had wanted to do for a long time so when we bought Stewart & Wisbey in May last year we were so happy.

Hihine set up Shabby&Chic Casa this year. Pictures: Supplied Hihine set up Shabby&Chic Casa this year. Pictures: Supplied

It came second nature to us as I had already worked there for seven years so knew the business relatively well.

We are a small team of five and between us all have years of experience working with Mercedes cars and years of friendship with each other.

We offer all that the main dealer can offer but at a fraction of the price.

We can keep your digital service history updated and use genuine Mercedes parts.

We also do MOTs, tyres and diagnostics. We can also offer this to other makes and models of cars too.

We pride ourselves on the quality of our work and customer service is important to us, as are our customers old and new. We look forward to welcoming you to Stewart & Wisbey in the near future.

• SE Electrical Services

SE Electrical Services is a local family business that undertake all aspects of electrical work.

Steve and Jake Ellis are a father and son duo of qualified electricians.

They cover a 30-mile radius from Ely, provide free quotations and a 24/7 emergency call out and the company has over 15 years’ experience.

The company prides itself on 5* customer reviews, a positive presence in the local community and providing a prompt, professional and affordable service.

They are award winning including Most Trusted for Electrical Services in 2020, finalist for Ely Hero Award 2020 and multiple previous Ely Business Award Finalists.

Their contacts details are: 07905759957 / 01353361051, enquiries@se-es.co.uk, www.facebook.com/ElyElectrician, www.se-es.co.uk

• Shabby&Chic Casa

I’m Hihine, a mum and proud owner of Shabby&Chic Casa.

Shabby&Chic Casa was born just a month ago after I was informed that I was being made redundant from a job I have enjoyed over 12 years.

I am a strong believer that when one door closes, another opens.

It was the perfect opportunity for me to make my dream come true and embark on a new venture combining my love of shopping, up-cycling and anything shabby chic!

Shabby&Chic Casa stocks a beautiful collection of Shabby Chic style home accessories and gifts to suit all styles, tastes and rooms!

Take a look and thank you for supporting a local business.

www.shabbychicasa.com