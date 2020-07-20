New travel rules outlined to Mayor James Palmer on visit to Stagecoach

Mayor James Palmer has been out with Stagecoach buses to see the safety measures introduced to protect passengers and employees from the spread of coronavirus.

He also used the opportunity to remind passengers that it is a legal requirement to wear a face covering on public transport.

Mr Palmer, Mayor of the Cambridgeshire and Peterborough Combined Authority, said: “Getting out and about visiting friends, family, shops and restaurants is good for our health, for our communities and our economy.

“We want you to get back to doing the things you enjoy without fear.”

The other safety measures Stagecoach has introduced include:

• Clear signage on buses advising customers which seats they can use.

• An enhanced cleaning regime with drivers equipped with their own cleaning kits to carry out daytime touch point cleaning.

• A new ‘Busy Bus’ feature on the Stagecoach Bus app which provides live tracking.

• Contactless payments.

• Drivers not giving change to minimise cash handling.

Passengers are also urged to wash their hands when possible.

Any leftover change from Stagecoach journeys is being donated to the foundation set up by Captain Tom Moore, who was knighted last week after he raised around £40 million for the NHS during the coronavirus lockdown.

Stagecoach says its services across Cambridgeshire are now running as frequently as they were before the coronavirus pandemic.

Michelle Hargreaves, Managing Director of Stagecoach East, said: “Due to social distancing, capacity on buses will be lower than normal so we’d urge customers to plan their journeys and check our Busy Bus app for the latest information on our services.”

She also praised staff for working “tirelessly” throughout the coronavirus pandemic whether their role was customer facing or behind the scenes.

“Buses will continue to play a crucial role in the country’s recovery ahead,” she said.