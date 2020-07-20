Advanced search

New travel rules outlined to Mayor James Palmer on visit to Stagecoach

PUBLISHED: 14:46 20 July 2020 | UPDATED: 16:34 20 July 2020

Mayor James Palmer takes a tour with Stagecoach buses to see the extra steps in place for bus travel. The Mayor (L) pictured with Danny Smith, Stagecoach's Acting Assistant Operations Manager. Pictures: Stagecoach

Mayor James Palmer takes a tour with Stagecoach buses to see the extra steps in place for bus travel. The Mayor (L) pictured with Danny Smith, Stagecoach's Acting Assistant Operations Manager. Pictures: Stagecoach

Archant

Mayor James Palmer has been out with Stagecoach buses to see the safety measures introduced to protect passengers and employees from the spread of coronavirus.

An example of some of the safety measures Stagecoach has introduced for bus travel. Pictures: StagecoachAn example of some of the safety measures Stagecoach has introduced for bus travel. Pictures: Stagecoach

He also used the opportunity to remind passengers that it is a legal requirement to wear a face covering on public transport.

Mr Palmer, Mayor of the Cambridgeshire and Peterborough Combined Authority, said: “Getting out and about visiting friends, family, shops and restaurants is good for our health, for our communities and our economy.

“We want you to get back to doing the things you enjoy without fear.”

The other safety measures Stagecoach has introduced include:

Stagecoach's Business Development Director Garry Nicholass, Mayor James Palmer and MD Michelle Hargreaves met in Cambridge. Pictures: StagecoachStagecoach's Business Development Director Garry Nicholass, Mayor James Palmer and MD Michelle Hargreaves met in Cambridge. Pictures: Stagecoach

• Clear signage on buses advising customers which seats they can use.

• An enhanced cleaning regime with drivers equipped with their own cleaning kits to carry out daytime touch point cleaning.

• A new ‘Busy Bus’ feature on the Stagecoach Bus app which provides live tracking.

• Contactless payments.

• Drivers not giving change to minimise cash handling.

Passengers are also urged to wash their hands when possible.

Any leftover change from Stagecoach journeys is being donated to the foundation set up by Captain Tom Moore, who was knighted last week after he raised around £40 million for the NHS during the coronavirus lockdown.

Stagecoach says its services across Cambridgeshire are now running as frequently as they were before the coronavirus pandemic.

Michelle Hargreaves, Managing Director of Stagecoach East, said: “Due to social distancing, capacity on buses will be lower than normal so we’d urge customers to plan their journeys and check our Busy Bus app for the latest information on our services.”

She also praised staff for working “tirelessly” throughout the coronavirus pandemic whether their role was customer facing or behind the scenes.

“Buses will continue to play a crucial role in the country’s recovery ahead,” she said.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Ely Standard. Click the link in the orange box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Police find the body of Ely man Stephen Ridley, 59, who had been missing since Monday

Steve Ridley whose body was discovered today at Roswell Pits. He had been missing from his Ely home since Monday. Picture; FAMILY

Post Office move to empty building confirmed - with permanent postmaster, repair store and outside access ramp

Ely Post Office is being relocated to7 St Mary's Street - an empty building that will be refurbished with a stationary, gift, mobile accessories and repair store as well as an outside ramp to improve access. Picture: GOOGLE STREET VIEW

What happens if you try to film the comings and goings at a busy police station? Here’s what happens when you do just that

All in a day's work! Clips from the YouTube video that shows what happens when a man turns up outside Cambridge Police Station to film nothing in particular but is asked repeatedly why he is there. The video ends with a verbal confrontation with a passing cyclist. Picture: YOUTUBE

Mayor James Palmer blames Government criticism of him on “civil servants constantly questioning our processes rather than our results’

Simon Clarke, minister of state, who has written to Mayor James Palmer (right) detailing questions he has over the transparency of decision making and of the governance of the Cambridgeshire and Peterborough Combined Authority. Picture PA/ARCHANT

Suzie Goes From A Size 32 to a Trim Size 12

Suzie Fletcher

Most Read

Police find the body of Ely man Stephen Ridley, 59, who had been missing since Monday

Steve Ridley whose body was discovered today at Roswell Pits. He had been missing from his Ely home since Monday. Picture; FAMILY

Post Office move to empty building confirmed - with permanent postmaster, repair store and outside access ramp

Ely Post Office is being relocated to7 St Mary's Street - an empty building that will be refurbished with a stationary, gift, mobile accessories and repair store as well as an outside ramp to improve access. Picture: GOOGLE STREET VIEW

What happens if you try to film the comings and goings at a busy police station? Here’s what happens when you do just that

All in a day's work! Clips from the YouTube video that shows what happens when a man turns up outside Cambridge Police Station to film nothing in particular but is asked repeatedly why he is there. The video ends with a verbal confrontation with a passing cyclist. Picture: YOUTUBE

Mayor James Palmer blames Government criticism of him on “civil servants constantly questioning our processes rather than our results’

Simon Clarke, minister of state, who has written to Mayor James Palmer (right) detailing questions he has over the transparency of decision making and of the governance of the Cambridgeshire and Peterborough Combined Authority. Picture PA/ARCHANT

Suzie Goes From A Size 32 to a Trim Size 12

Suzie Fletcher

Latest from the Ely Standard

New travel rules outlined to Mayor James Palmer on visit to Stagecoach

Mayor James Palmer takes a tour with Stagecoach buses to see the extra steps in place for bus travel. The Mayor (L) pictured with Danny Smith, Stagecoach's Acting Assistant Operations Manager. Pictures: Stagecoach

MP Steve Barclay delighted that PM’s pledge to ‘build, build, build’ begins in the Fens with start of £32m Kings Dyke crossing

MP Steve Barclay at the historic 'spade in the ground' moment when Kings Dyke crossing project got under way. The £32m contract has begun work five months early and is due to open in 2022. Local council leaders Steve Count and Mayor James Palmer also attended, Picture; ADAM FAIRBROTHER

Post Office move to empty building confirmed - with permanent postmaster, repair store and outside access ramp

Ely Post Office is being relocated to7 St Mary's Street - an empty building that will be refurbished with a stationary, gift, mobile accessories and repair store as well as an outside ramp to improve access. Picture: GOOGLE STREET VIEW

Send a thank you message to your child’s school and teachers

Year 6 school leavers Jayden Cadman and Kieran Scrine have sent thank you messages to their teachers at Robert Arkenstall Primary School in Haddenham.

Quiz: Test your sporting knowledge, July 20

Brazil's Ronaldo takes on the Republic of Ireland's Stephen Carr during an international friendly at Lansdowne Road, Dublin