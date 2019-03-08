Advanced search

Masters scoop multiple Palletline awards for the second-year running

PUBLISHED: 19:07 16 September 2019 | UPDATED: 19:07 16 September 2019

A distribution company in Stretham has been awarded for their "excellent service" for the second-year running.

Masters Logistical Services has won two awards at the 2019 Palletline awards held in the Hilton Birmingham Metropole.

Masters won the Palletline UK Service award, as well as the Topliner award, for meeting and surpassing targets over a six month period.

The company have topped the Palletline KPI table and gained seven Topliner certificates in recognition of their "consistent commitment to service excellence".

They were also runner up for the depot of the year award, which is voted for by fellow members of the network.

Mark Stoodley, operations director at Masters, said: "Because of the commitment and dedication of all involved, we continue to succeed in our aim of achieving the highest standards in the industry.

"The Topliner award is a measure not just of meeting Palletline's strict Key Performance Indicators (KPIs), but also means we are achieving the highest levels of efficiency for our customers and the customers of the other members in Palletline."

Paul Upton, Managing Director at Masters, added: "When you have a team who are committed to success without compromise, you truly see the value of having the right people in your business."

