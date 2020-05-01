COLUMN: MP Lucy Frazer outlines grants available to businesses during coronavirus outbreak

I recently took part in a virtual meeting of the Ely Business Club and spoke with business owners about their concerns as well as offering the latest advice and support that is available for employers and employees.

I am passing all concerns and specific questions raised with me to the relevant Government departments, so please do continue to let me know if you or your business have a specific concern that I can help with.

I know that many businesses and individuals are impacted by this terrible virus and the ongoing disruption. But you are not alone.

There is good support available for businesses that are struggling at this time, with many funding options on the table.

For example, the coronavirus job retention scheme has been extended by a month until the end of June, providing financial support for many more employees.

Employers will now be able to claim for more employees on furlough - specifically those that were employed as of March 19 as well as those that were on payroll as of February 28 but made redundant prior to March 19 if they are re-employed and then furloughed.

And government has made available grants which are being distributed by the local councils. Grants of £10,000 are available for small businesses as part of the small business grant fund to help businesses meet their operating costs.

Grant funding of up to £25,000 is available for retail, hospitality and leisure businesses, based on the rateable value.

For further information visit www.lucyfrazer.org.uk or email covid19businessgrants@eastcambs.gov.uk Please do apply for this funding – it can make a real difference.

And if you are a charity or community group working with older and vulnerable people, consider applying for the Cambridgeshire Coronavirus Community Fund for a grant up to £5,000.

Tesco’s Bags of Help Communities Fund can help groups quickly access up to £500.

If you work with the over 70s, Persimmon’s community champion initiative gives away many monthly single donations up to the value of £1,000.

If you are a community group struggling in these challenging times then please do email me lucy.frazer.mp@parliament.uk and I will see how my team and I can help.

Groups and volunteers across our patch are doing an amazing job supporting the community and those who are self-isolating and shielding.

I am constantly uplifted by the incredible work local groups are doing and together we will overcome this challenge.