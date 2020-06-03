Advanced search

‘Limited range’ back on shelves as soon as possible; the pledge by Corkers Crisps following factory blaze

PUBLISHED: 11:02 03 June 2020 | UPDATED: 11:02 03 June 2020

HRH the Princess Royal on her visit to Corkers Crisps near Ely. During the day she met members of staf some of whom have worked with the firm for many years. During the day long serving members of staff were awarded certificates. Picture; BRIAN STARLING (for Corkers)

HRH the Princess Royal on her visit to Corkers Crisps near Ely. During the day she met members of staf some of whom have worked with the firm for many years. During the day long serving members of staff were awarded certificates. Picture; BRIAN STARLING (for Corkers)

Corkers Crisps pledged to have a ‘limited range’ of products back on the shelves shortly.

The company posted the optimistic statement to their Facebook page today, just days after fire destroyed much of their factory at Pymoor near Ely.

“The business suffered extensive fire and smoke damage at its Willow Farm site in Ely, Cambs at 3pm on Saturday May 30,” says the company.

“Once the alarm was raised all colleagues were promptly evacuated and we are pleased to confirm that no one was hurt.

“We would like to thank the emergency services for their skill and their speed in getting to the site.

“We thank all customers, suppliers and friends of Corkers Crisps who have sent kind messages of support.”

The company added; “We are working towards having a limited range of Corkers back on the shelves as soon as we can. With our best wishes, the Corkers team.”

