Dragons Den winner Levi Roots provides recipe for success at East Cambridgeshire business event

Dragons Den entrepreneur Levi Roots (front) poses with the crowd at the East Cambridgeshire Business Boost event. Picture: CAMBRIDGESHIRE CHAMBERS OF COMMERCE Archant

Dragons Den winner Levi Roots shared his recipe for success in front of more than 300 people at the third East Cambridgeshire Business Boost event last week.

The Reggae Reggae sauce entrepreneur was the headline speaker as he spoke to local firms about his rise from street vendor to a multi-million pound brand at Littleport Leisure Centre on Thursday.

Levi used his speech at this year's event, assigned to the theme of 'Rise' to reflect growth and success, to help inspire businesses looking to expand and develop.

The event brought together East Cambridgeshire businesses through networking, an exhibition and engaging seminars.

He said: "I'm thrilled to have had the opportunity to share my story and experiences with local businesses in East Cambridgeshire.

"Having built my own brand from the ground up, I know how important events like Business Boost are to businesses looking for help and support.

"I would encourage every small or medium business to attend events like these to overcome challenges, grow your network and rise to success!"

Alongside Levi were other high-profile speakers, such as a Google Digital Garage expert who talked about digital marketing techniques, and Jem Hills, an ex-Special Forces and Counter Terrorism expert, who explained how businesses can overcome adversity.

John Bridge OBE DL, chief executive of Cambridgeshire Chambers of Commerce who ran the event, said: "It was great to see so many vibrant businesses continuing to succeed and grow despite the politicians who do not appear to live in the real world.

"There is no doubt the local economy is going to continue its long-standing economic success through the positivity of so many successful businesses."

Since it started, the East Cambs Business Boost has become the district's largest business-to-business networking event and serves to benefit the local business community.

The event's main sponsors were Signpost2Grow and Price Bailey.

Those who also supported the event through sponsorship were The Printing Barn, The Skills Service, Lancaster Way Business Park, PEM, Busy Bee Recruitment and other local businesses.

The Cambridgeshire Chambers of Commerce is one of 53 organisations across the UK to be accredited to the British Chambers of Commerce.