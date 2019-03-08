Advanced search

Gallery

Dragons Den winner Levi Roots provides recipe for success at East Cambridgeshire business event

PUBLISHED: 14:30 15 November 2019

Dragons Den entrepreneur Levi Roots (front) poses with the crowd at the East Cambridgeshire Business Boost event. Picture: CAMBRIDGESHIRE CHAMBERS OF COMMERCE

Dragons Den entrepreneur Levi Roots (front) poses with the crowd at the East Cambridgeshire Business Boost event. Picture: CAMBRIDGESHIRE CHAMBERS OF COMMERCE

Archant

Dragons Den winner Levi Roots shared his recipe for success in front of more than 300 people at the third East Cambridgeshire Business Boost event last week.

More than 300 people attended the third East Cambridgeshire Business Boost event last week. It was held at Littleport Leisure Centre. Picture: MIKE ROUSE More than 300 people attended the third East Cambridgeshire Business Boost event last week. It was held at Littleport Leisure Centre. Picture: MIKE ROUSE

The Reggae Reggae sauce entrepreneur was the headline speaker as he spoke to local firms about his rise from street vendor to a multi-million pound brand at Littleport Leisure Centre on Thursday.

Levi used his speech at this year's event, assigned to the theme of 'Rise' to reflect growth and success, to help inspire businesses looking to expand and develop.

The event brought together East Cambridgeshire businesses through networking, an exhibition and engaging seminars.

More than 300 people attended the third East Cambridgeshire Business Boost event last week. It was held at Littleport Leisure Centre. Picture: MIKE ROUSE More than 300 people attended the third East Cambridgeshire Business Boost event last week. It was held at Littleport Leisure Centre. Picture: MIKE ROUSE

He said: "I'm thrilled to have had the opportunity to share my story and experiences with local businesses in East Cambridgeshire.

"Having built my own brand from the ground up, I know how important events like Business Boost are to businesses looking for help and support.

"I would encourage every small or medium business to attend events like these to overcome challenges, grow your network and rise to success!"

More than 300 people attended the third East Cambridgeshire Business Boost event last week. It was held at Littleport Leisure Centre. Picture: MIKE ROUSE More than 300 people attended the third East Cambridgeshire Business Boost event last week. It was held at Littleport Leisure Centre. Picture: MIKE ROUSE

Alongside Levi were other high-profile speakers, such as a Google Digital Garage expert who talked about digital marketing techniques, and Jem Hills, an ex-Special Forces and Counter Terrorism expert, who explained how businesses can overcome adversity.

You may also want to watch:

John Bridge OBE DL, chief executive of Cambridgeshire Chambers of Commerce who ran the event, said: "It was great to see so many vibrant businesses continuing to succeed and grow despite the politicians who do not appear to live in the real world.

More than 300 people attended the third East Cambridgeshire Business Boost event last week. It was held at Littleport Leisure Centre. Picture: MIKE ROUSE More than 300 people attended the third East Cambridgeshire Business Boost event last week. It was held at Littleport Leisure Centre. Picture: MIKE ROUSE

"There is no doubt the local economy is going to continue its long-standing economic success through the positivity of so many successful businesses."

Since it started, the East Cambs Business Boost has become the district's largest business-to-business networking event and serves to benefit the local business community.

The event's main sponsors were Signpost2Grow and Price Bailey.

More than 300 people attended the third East Cambridgeshire Business Boost event last week. It was held at Littleport Leisure Centre. Picture: MIKE ROUSE More than 300 people attended the third East Cambridgeshire Business Boost event last week. It was held at Littleport Leisure Centre. Picture: MIKE ROUSE

Those who also supported the event through sponsorship were The Printing Barn, The Skills Service, Lancaster Way Business Park, PEM, Busy Bee Recruitment and other local businesses.

The Cambridgeshire Chambers of Commerce is one of 53 organisations across the UK to be accredited to the British Chambers of Commerce.

More than 300 people attended the third East Cambridgeshire Business Boost event last week. It was held at Littleport Leisure Centre. Picture: MIKE ROUSE More than 300 people attended the third East Cambridgeshire Business Boost event last week. It was held at Littleport Leisure Centre. Picture: MIKE ROUSE

Most Read

Teenager ‘stabbed five times’ in Ely - victim in hospital with ‘serious but not life threatening’ injuries

Prickwillow Road in Ely where a 17-year-old was stabbed on Saturday, November 9. Picture: Google Maps

Drivers ignore ‘road closed’ signs at Wash Road, Welney, and battle through flooded road - but for how much longer dare they?

Hundreds of motorists ignored 'road closed' signs at Welney today as the barriers went up to warn of the Welney Wash Road being flooded. Picture; JOHN ELWORTHY

Police and Crime Commissioner Jason Ablewhite resigns

Jason Ablewhite, police and crime commissioner for Cambridgeshire, has resigned. Picture: CONTRIBUTED

Police plea for CCTV as criminal damage and anti-social behaviour is reported in Soham

Police are on the hunt for CCTV footage after criminal damage and anti-social behaviour is reported at Station Road in Soham. Picture: Google Maps

Mum’s heartfelt plea for witnesses after son, 20, receives serious ‘life changing’ injuries after A142 motor cycle collision

Josiah Harrington was seriously injured when his motor cycle was involved in a collision with a car on the A142 near Sutton on November 7. Picture; FAMILY

Most Read

Teenager ‘stabbed five times’ in Ely - victim in hospital with ‘serious but not life threatening’ injuries

Prickwillow Road in Ely where a 17-year-old was stabbed on Saturday, November 9. Picture: Google Maps

Drivers ignore ‘road closed’ signs at Wash Road, Welney, and battle through flooded road - but for how much longer dare they?

Hundreds of motorists ignored 'road closed' signs at Welney today as the barriers went up to warn of the Welney Wash Road being flooded. Picture; JOHN ELWORTHY

Police and Crime Commissioner Jason Ablewhite resigns

Jason Ablewhite, police and crime commissioner for Cambridgeshire, has resigned. Picture: CONTRIBUTED

Police plea for CCTV as criminal damage and anti-social behaviour is reported in Soham

Police are on the hunt for CCTV footage after criminal damage and anti-social behaviour is reported at Station Road in Soham. Picture: Google Maps

Mum’s heartfelt plea for witnesses after son, 20, receives serious ‘life changing’ injuries after A142 motor cycle collision

Josiah Harrington was seriously injured when his motor cycle was involved in a collision with a car on the A142 near Sutton on November 7. Picture; FAMILY

Latest from the Ely Standard

Charity ceilidh for hospitals that saved the life of Ely woman

A fundraising evening of traditional dancing and storytelling took place at Ely College to raise money for two hospitals. Picture: MIKE ROUSE

Dragons Den winner Levi Roots provides recipe for success at East Cambridgeshire business event

Dragons Den entrepreneur Levi Roots (front) poses with the crowd at the East Cambridgeshire Business Boost event. Picture: CAMBRIDGESHIRE CHAMBERS OF COMMERCE

WIN: Get in the festive spirit and win a main meal for two at Prezzo in Ely

Here is your chance to win a meal for two at Prezzo in Ely thanks to the organisers of this year’s Christmas lights. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

General Election 2019: Brexit Secretary Steve Barclay hit by critics after Twitter video on Premier League players

Steve Barclay (pictured here playing walking football in West End Park, March in November 2018) received criticism after posting a Twitter video asking whether followers would like to see more players from abroad play in the Premier League. Picture: FACEBOOK/STEVE BARCLAY MP

Woman dies and 19 injured in minibus crash

The scene near the village of Bluntisham in Cambridgeshire where a minibus and a car were involved in a collision. Picture: Joe Giddens/PA Wire/PA Images
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists