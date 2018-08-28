Littleport cable manufacturer JDR wins offshore wind contract for major project in Taiwan

Littleport cable manufacturer JDR wins offshore wind contract for major project in Taiwan. Picture: JDR Archant

A Littleport cable manufacturer has won a major contract to supply an offshore wind project in Taiwan.

JDR Cable Systems (JDR) has been selected by Jan De Nul to supply subsea power cables and accessories for the Taiwan power company offshore wind farm phase one.

The project is located off the coast of Fangyuan in Changhua County in Central Western Taiwan.

It is being developed by Taipower with a consortium of Jan De Nul and Hitachi as the project’s main contractor.

Phase One will see the installation and commissioning of 21 offshore wind turbines.

Richard Turner, chief executive officer at JDR, said: “We’re thrilled to be selected to participate in a Taiwanese project for the second time.

“The region itself has exciting prospects with the growth of its offshore market and as Taiwan becomes an increasingly popular choice for investors and developers.

“We’re delighted to be a part of the local success story and to bring not just our technology, but our experience to the developers and supply-chain in the region.”

JDR will design and manufacture 65km of array and export cable to transmit power from the wind turbines to the shore.

The project is targeted for completion in 2020.

Wouter Vermeersch, manager of Offshore Cables at Jan De Nul, said: “We knew JDR could deliver on time and work alongside us as a strong partner with a high reliability record. We both have Taiwanese growth plans so our business goals align well.”