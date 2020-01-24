More than 20 towns and villages across East of England to benefit from 'ultrafast, ultra-reliable and future-proof broadband'

Cambridgeshire is set to receive a "broadband boost" from internet providers Openreach. Picture: Supplied/Openreach

A handful of towns and villages in Cambridgeshire will benefit from "ultrafast, ultra-reliable and future-proof broadband" thanks to Openreach.

Cambridgeshire is set to receive a ‘broadband boost’ from internet providers Openreach. Picture: Supplied/Openreach Cambridgeshire is set to receive a ‘broadband boost’ from internet providers Openreach. Picture: Supplied/Openreach

The internet providers have outlined plans for a "broadband boost" in more "harder to reach areas" - especially those in the East of England.

Across the UK, more than 250,000 homes and businesses in more than 200 villages, market towns and rural areas are set to benefit from the boost.

The 22 new locations in Cambridgeshire - including Ely - are part of the company's ambition to extend its new 'full' fibre-to-the-premises network outside cities.

Kasam Hussain, Openreach's partnership director for Cambridgeshire, said: "This is great news for people living and working here and builds on Openreach's strong track record of working in rural areas.

Cambridgeshire is set to receive a ‘broadband boost’ from internet providers Openreach. Picture: Supplied/Openreach Cambridgeshire is set to receive a ‘broadband boost’ from internet providers Openreach. Picture: Supplied/Openreach

"The announcement is about taking that next step and building a full fibre network that is not only faster, but also more reliable and future-proof for generations to come."

Clive Selley, Openreach's CEO, said: "Our full fibre build program is going great guns - having passed over 2 million premises already on the way to our 4m target by March 2021.

"We're now building at around 26,000 premises a week in over 100 locations - reaching a new home or business every 23 seconds That's up from 13,000 premises a week this time last year.

"Openreach has always been committed to doing our bit in rural Britain - delivering network upgrades in communities that are harder to reach and less densely populated.

"We intend to build a significant portion of our full-fibre network in these harder to reach areas of the UK and are announcing 227 locations today.

"Our ambition is to reach 15 million premises by mid-2020s if right investment conditions are in place. Currently, the biggest missing piece of this puzzle is getting an exemption from business rates on building fibre cables which is critical for any fibre builder's long-term investment case."

Openreach recently reached over two million homes and businesses with full fibre technology and a quarter of its existing footprint already falls within rural areas.

More than 120,000 homes and businesses - including 16,000 in the East of England - have also signed up to Openreach's Community Fibre Partnership scheme.

To view the full list of market towns and villages included in this phase of build, visit: www.openreach.com/fibre-broadband