Advanced search

'Exactly the sort of thing that the village has been calling out for a long time' - how happiness in Haddenham is a burger van in the car park

PUBLISHED: 16:20 23 August 2019

Happiness for some in Haddenham is the decision to grant a licence for this burger van to operate nightly from the social club car park. But not everyone was in agreement, as a council sub committee was to hear. Picture; APPLICANT

Happiness for some in Haddenham is the decision to grant a licence for this burger van to operate nightly from the social club car park. But not everyone was in agreement, as a council sub committee was to hear. Picture; APPLICANT

Archant

Like a mini Brexit referendum the public vote was by no means unanimous but even with opponents occupying 24 pages of comments and supporters only 16, councillors opted to allow a burger van to trade from a car park in Haddenham.

A special licensing sub committee of East Cambridgeshire District Council yesterday agreed to the application by Ozgur Pektas of Bakers Corner, Ely.

He's of late been taking his Haddenham Burger Van to the sports and social car park in the village but needed official consent to continue.

That's now been agreed by councillors who were "minded to grant the application" but with modifications to appease at least some of the objectors.

Trading hours will be restricted to Monday to Saturday and from 4pm to 10pm and Mr Pektas has been told not to arrive early and to make sure both he and the van have gone by 10.30pm.

He's also been told to make sure the area around the van is cleared of rubbish.

A council statement said they had taken into account their officer's report and letters from objectors and supporters.

Members agreed the hours agreed offered a "fair balance between the request of the applicant, the consultees and the needs of the residents".

Papers submitted to the committee said that those opposing the application cited noise, odour, rubbish, and traffic issues as reasons for their objections.

The supporting comments included statements "that this is a welcomed facility and a much needed alternative to the other limited offerings in the area, and that it removes the need to travel further afield".

The committee heard that since Mr Pektas submitted his main application he had traded legally on 16 occasions using the full quota of daily permits that are permitted per calendar year, and are not subject to the normal consultation process.

You may also want to watch:

The report to councillors pointed out that "no mandatory grounds of refusal are applicable to this application.

"The council is not under any duty to grant a street trading consent and need not specify any of the statutory grounds for refusal.

"Therefore, the matter to grant or refuse an application for a street trading consent is at the total discretion of the council."

But the committee was also told that the council must have regard to its own street trading policy.

One woman told the council the burger van "has caused me distress- the smell is horrific" whilst another said that when the wind was in a "certain position we have an awful smell of stale fat coming into our property".

Another felt it was "simply the wrong place" for it but supporters included the thought that "it is good to have a variety of take away food in the village".

Another had "found the food to be hotter than if bought from Ely - and there's better parking".

One woman was ecstatic that a burger van had arrived in the village.

"Until now we had to travel to either Ely or Willingham for this sort of food so having one in the village has been incredible."

She also welcomed the staff who have been hired to serve from the van.

"These guys are great, always making everything in a proper manner with great respect to food hygiene, from what I could see. We were served with a great smile and true feeling of customer care.

"This is exactly the sort of thing that the village has been calling out for a long time."

Most Read

INTERVIEW: What traders think should be done to revive shopping in Ely High Street

What traders think should be done to revive shopping in Ely High Street. Wendy Gamble, from lighting and gift shop Kays of Ely. Picture: MIKE ROUSE

Driver who assaulted motorist with car keys after believing they ‘pulled in front of him’ on main Cambridgeshire road is sentenced

Footage shows a Mercedes driver sprinting towards another motorist and assaulting them with car keys on the A14. Picture: Supplied / Cambs Cops

GCSE results 2019: 59 per cent of students at Ely College score grades 4-9 in English and mathematics

Pupils at Ely College have opened their GCSE results and 59 per cent of students achieved grades 4-9 in English and mathematics. Picture: ELY COLLEGE

Mayor Palmer submits £264m A10 bid - fingers crossed this could signal the beginning of the end for nightmare travel between Ely and Cambridge

Mayor James Palmer who has submitted a £264m bid on behalf of the Cambridgeshire and Peterborough Combined Authority to start work on dualling of the A10 between Ely and Cambridge. Picture; RMG

Workers taken to hospital at Littleport Mushroom Farm after suspected chemical incident

A number of workers at Littleport Mushroom Farm were taken to hospital after a chemical incident. Picture: GOOGLE EARTH

Most Read

INTERVIEW: What traders think should be done to revive shopping in Ely High Street

What traders think should be done to revive shopping in Ely High Street. Wendy Gamble, from lighting and gift shop Kays of Ely. Picture: MIKE ROUSE

Driver who assaulted motorist with car keys after believing they ‘pulled in front of him’ on main Cambridgeshire road is sentenced

Footage shows a Mercedes driver sprinting towards another motorist and assaulting them with car keys on the A14. Picture: Supplied / Cambs Cops

GCSE results 2019: 59 per cent of students at Ely College score grades 4-9 in English and mathematics

Pupils at Ely College have opened their GCSE results and 59 per cent of students achieved grades 4-9 in English and mathematics. Picture: ELY COLLEGE

Mayor Palmer submits £264m A10 bid - fingers crossed this could signal the beginning of the end for nightmare travel between Ely and Cambridge

Mayor James Palmer who has submitted a £264m bid on behalf of the Cambridgeshire and Peterborough Combined Authority to start work on dualling of the A10 between Ely and Cambridge. Picture; RMG

Workers taken to hospital at Littleport Mushroom Farm after suspected chemical incident

A number of workers at Littleport Mushroom Farm were taken to hospital after a chemical incident. Picture: GOOGLE EARTH

Latest from the Ely Standard

‘Exactly the sort of thing that the village has been calling out for a long time’ - how happiness in Haddenham is a burger van in the car park

Happiness for some in Haddenham is the decision to grant a licence for this burger van to operate nightly from the social club car park. But not everyone was in agreement, as a council sub committee was to hear. Picture; APPLICANT

Ely police station falls silent as colleagues honour the memory of Oxfordshire police officer killed whilst attending a burglary

A symbolic lone helmet posted to the Policing East Cambridgeshire Facebook page as part of a tribute to PC Andrew Harper (right) who was killed whilst on duty. Ely officers held a minute's silence to honour their fallen colleague. Picture; POLICE

REVIEW: Angel Has Fallen is an edge of your seat ultra-violent action blockbuster with a deeper message about unnecessary war at its heart

Gerard Butler returns as special agent Mike Banning in Angel Has Fallen. Picture: LIGHT CINEMA WISBECH

Local athlete will be supporting EACH as he competes for Great Britain in Triathlon World Championship in Switzerland

EACH: There is just a week to go until a Waterbeach athlete flies the flag for Great Britain at the Triathlon World Championships in Switzerland.The photo shows Jonathon Clarke in his British kit and EACH’s Lottie Driver alongside representatives of the companies that have sponsored Jonathon.Picture; EACH

Paul Bullen, who once led the 12-strong UKIP group on county council, to contest NE Cambs parliamentary seat for Brexit Party

Paul Bullen
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists