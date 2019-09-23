Advanced search

Grovemere Property mark 30 years with gathering at new coffee house

23 September, 2019 - 15:28
Grovemere Property mark 30 years with celebratory gathering at new coffee house. Picture: MIKE ROUSE

Archant

Family-owned Grovemere Property marked 30 years of their vision of bringing high-quality employment space to Ely.

The team were joined by local businesses, councillors and Lucy Frazer MP at their new Apex Coffee House at the Lancaster Way Business Park on Friday afternoon (September 20).

The new café, which was opened in August, has a theme based around RAF Witchford.

Guests at the anniversary gathering were joined by a 1940s band dressed in military uniforms, while sipping on fizz and a slice of cake.

Grovemere, who were founded in 1924, moved to the business park in 2007 to enable them to work closer to the council's proactive economic development team to bring new businesses into the area.

