Shop Local: More of the independents that are carving a successful slice of the Ely ‘pie’

The Federation of Small Businesses profiles another five independent businesses based in and around Ely. Pictures: Supplied Archant

The FSB profiles four more businesses that have had to adapt to the pandemic.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Jeremy Reeve who represents the Federation of Small Businesses in Cambridgeshire. Picture: Federation of Small Businesses Jeremy Reeve who represents the Federation of Small Businesses in Cambridgeshire. Picture: Federation of Small Businesses

The Federation of Small Businesses (FSB) is led by a team of our members for the benefit of all of our members.

We’re a proudly not-for-profit organisation with the best interests of our self-employed and small business members at the heart of everything we do.

Local support, networking, business benefits provided at no extra cost and a powerful voice heard in government are just a few of the reasons why we’re the organisation of choice for small businesses and the self-employed across the UK.

Locally, I support FSB members getting the most of their member benefits from free legal advice, health and safety advice as well access to thousands of tools to help grow, prosper and manage your business successfully.

Atrium Fitness has been part of Ely since 1992. Pictures: Supplied Atrium Fitness has been part of Ely since 1992. Pictures: Supplied

I also run the Facebook group SUPPORT ELY INDEPENDENTS which champions local small businesses via a community of over 1,000 members who all enjoy to shop locally and support the independent businesses of our community.

If you’d like to speak to me about your business and how you can benefit from the Federation of Small Businesses email me at: jeremy.reeve@fsb.org.uk

Here are some of the independent businesses which are part of the community in and around Ely.

• Atrium Fitness - Fitness centre

MO Signs Ltd at Oak Lane Business Park in Littleport was established in June.Pictures: Supplied MO Signs Ltd at Oak Lane Business Park in Littleport was established in June.Pictures: Supplied

Atrium Fitness has been at the heart of Ely since 1992.

Twenty-nine years later and the health club has gone through some huge changes. The gym had a complete re-equip and refurb, making it one of the best-equipped gyms in the area. All areas of the club have had a huge facelift over the last few years.

We believe we are the most Covid secure place around.

We have screens between all cardio machines, social distancing in all classes, huge airflow circulation systems, ozone sterilisation every day, cleaning products on all machines, hand sanitiser everywhere...

Ely High Street. Picture: ARCHANT Ely High Street. Picture: ARCHANT

Add our legendary customer service to that and we are the place to be.

Location: 29, Newnham Street, Ely.

Tel: 01353 668888

• MO Signs Ltd - Design and printing

Ely Complementary Health Centre. Pictures: Supplied Ely Complementary Health Centre. Pictures: Supplied

MO Signs Ltd was created in June with a goal of being affordable, reliable, great quality and most of all, accessible.

We currently have access to sign language interpreters for our deaf clients and have local volunteers who kindly help with language barriers.

We provide all aspects of printing, from business cards and leaflets, to signage and signwriting to the highest of standards.

Helping new entrepreneurs start up, covering all signage needs as they grow and also existing businesses refresh their current signage, we also love a challenge.

Cutlacks on Fore Hill is among the businesses profiled by the Federation of Small Businesses. Pictures: Supplied Cutlacks on Fore Hill is among the businesses profiled by the Federation of Small Businesses. Pictures: Supplied

We implore anyone to come and have a chat with us and find out how we can help.

Location: MO Signs Ltd, Unit 6 Oak Lane Business Park, Littleport, CB6 1RS

Tel: 01353 521305

• Ely Complementary Health Centre - Alternative health

Ely Complementary Health Centre is a well established and highly regarded clinic situated in the heart of historic Ely.

A team of skilled and experienced practitioners, offering therapies such as osteopathy, physiotherapy, soft tissue, sports and remedial massage therapy, acupuncture, clinical psychotherapy and clinical pilates, treat conditions which affect both physical and mental health and wellbeing. The patient’s optimal health is the clinic’s priority.

Despite the many challenges and concerns that Covid-19 has brought about, as an essential health service the clinic is able to remain fully open.

Every possible measure and precaution has been taken to ensure patient and practitioners safety.

For further information, please visit their webpage elycomplementaryhealthcentre.co.uk

Location: Sextry House, 29a St Mary’s Street, Ely, CB7 4HF

Tel: 01353 664476

• Cutlacks - Independent department store

Cutlacks are your friendly, local home and garden store where you will find everything you could possibly need to make you feel right at home.

Cutlacks operates two stores - one in Ely on Forehill and the other in Cambridge located on Mill Road.

Both shops are incredibly well stocked and have their own individual personality so that they can do their best to provide for their own local customers.

With friendly and knowledgeable staff, you’re sure to find what you’re looking for.

Location: 19-21 Forehill, Ely, Cambridgeshire, CB7 4AA

Tel: 01353 662881 or online at cutlacks.co.uk