Shop Local: More independents which are going to be open for business this week

The Federation of Small Businesses profiles four more Ely businesses.

As non-essential shops reopen tomorrow (Wednesday), the FSB profiles more independent businesses for Ely Standard’s Shop Local campaign.

The Federation of Small Businesses (FSB) is led by a team of our members for the benefit of all of our members.

We’re a proudly not-for-profit organisation with the best interests of our self-employed and small business members at the heart of everything we do.

Local support, networking, business benefits provided at no extra cost and a powerful voice heard in government are just a few of the reasons why we’re the organisation of choice for small businesses and the self-employed across the UK.

Locally, I support FSB members getting the most of their member benefits from free legal advice, health and safety advice as well access to thousands of tools to help grow, prosper and manage your business successfully.

I also run the Facebook group SUPPORT ELY INDEPENDENTS which champions local small businesses via a community of over 1,000 members who all enjoy to shop locally and support the independent businesses of our community.

If you’d like to speak to me about your business and how you can benefit from the Federation of Small Businesses email me at: jeremy.reeve@fsb.org.uk

Here are some of the independent businesses which are part of the community in and around Ely.

• BeautifyEly - Beauty treatments

BeautifyEly was started by Shauna earlier this year after taking a career break from the industry she’s loved for the last 10 years.

Wanting to have the flexibility of working around her family, Shauna started BeautifyEly offering gel nail extensions and facial waxing from the comfort of the client’s home or work.

BeautifyEly can be reached by visiting www.beautifyEly.co.uk or find them on Facebook.

• 1st Class SMART & Body Vehicle Repairs - Automotive body and repair shop

1st Class SMART & Body Vehicle Repairs bring over 20 years of experience to the SMART and body repair industry.

We pride ourselves on excellent workmanship every time and fantastic customer service, at competitive prices.

You only have to look at our Facebook, Google Reviews and reviews page to see our 100pc track record of customer satisfaction.

As well as our fully equipped workshop we can offer a mobile service for SMART repairs where appropriate.

1st Class offers a wide range of services from smart repairs to crash repairs, alloy wheel and headlight refurbishment, insurance claims and major to minor scratches and scuffs; no job is too big or small. We offer our services in Cambridgeshire and surrounding counties.

www.1stclasssmartbodyrepair.co.uk

Telephone 0734 2908275 or 01353 659450.

• Jill McCulloch - Personal and professional development coach

Local rower with a global vision

The pandemic changed my life.

For 16 years I have had leaders re-ignite their passion, pursue their mission and fulfil their potential.

During lockdown I was invited to pilot a neuroscience based coaching course positiveintelligence.com.

In six weeks it changes the neural pathways in the brain, improving our ability to handle life’s challenges with a positive mindset rather than responding negatively.

More than insight, daily practice on the accompanying app means permanent change. The results are remarkable.

I’m delighted to be one of the first in the UK to coach this positive transformation with clients from Ely to Hong Kong. And to get back to rowing on the Great Ouse with Isle of Ely Rowing Club!

To find out more contact jillcoachyou@gmail.com or call 01353 649114

• Le Spice - Restaurant

Le Spice Indian Restaurant is based in the heart of Ely offering a full Indian dining experience with all dishes freshly prepared offering authentic cuisine.

Amin and his team are known for their welcoming customer service and offer both Covid secure eat-in and also contact-free delivery.

You can order by phone or online or book a table or takeaway by calling them on 01353 664299.

Le Spice is based at 26 Fore Hill in Ely.