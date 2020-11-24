Shop Local: The Federation of Small Businesses profiles more of the area’s independent businesses

The Federation of Small Businesses profiles four more independent businesses.

As non-essential shops get the green light to reopen on December 2, the FSB profiles four more independent businesses for Ely Standard’s Shop Local campaign.

Jeremy Reeve who represents the Federation of Small Businesses in Cambridgeshire.

The Federation of Small Businesses (FSB) is led by a team of our members for the benefit of all our members.

We’re a proudly not-for-profit organisation with the best interests of our self-employed and small business members at the heart of everything we do.

Local support, networking, business benefits provided at no extra cost and a powerful voice heard in government are just a few of the reasons why we’re the organisation of choice for small businesses and the self-employed across the UK.

Locally, I support FSB members getting the most of their member benefits from free legal advice, health and safety advice as well access to thousands of tools to help grow, prosper and manage your business successfully.

N and C Glass offers garage conversions to help households that now need additional space at home.

I also run the Facebook group SUPPORT ELY INDEPENDENTS which champions local small businesses via a community of over 1,000 members who all enjoy to shop locally and support the independent businesses of our community.

If you’d like to speak to me about your business and how you can benefit from the Federation of Small Businesses email me at: jeremy.reeve@fsb.org.uk

Here are some of the independent businesses which are part of the community in and around Ely.

• NandC Glass - For garage conversions

Xpert Resourcing is an Ely-based family recruitment specialist run by Paul and Emma Smith.

Have you also realised recently that you are struggling for that additional space at home?

If so, here is a simple solution you could consider.

What are the benefits of a garage conversion?

- Adds value to your home

Fenland Spirit Services on the outskirts of Littleport sells lawnmowers and garden equipment.

- Additional living or working space

- Cost effective

- Full or part conversion

- Tailor made just for you

Cloisters Antiques in Ely is among the businesses being profiled by the Federation of Small Businesses.

- Council tax unaffected

- Planning permission rarely required

- Timely conversion, no lengthy delays

We can make your vision a reality or offer our guidance to achieve what you’ve always dreamed of with a bespoke all-inclusive package for your peace of mind.

Our garage conversion service always puts you first with the reassurance that NandC Glass has been trading in excess of 38 years and is a member of Checkatrader

Telelphone 01353 667964 or email info@nandcglass.co.uk

• Xpert Resourcing - Recruitment specialist

Xpert Resourcing is an Ely-based family recruitment specialist founded almost five years ago by Paul and Emma Smith who have over 40 years combined experience working for both large and small organisations nationally and globally.

The company offers a fresh, honest, and consultative approach to recruitment needs, taking time to really get to know the businesses they work with to provide candidates that are ideally matched, not large batches of CV’s.

Across six different sectors and now with a temporary division, the company is expanding with the recent addition of a business development manager.

Telephone 01353 886 252

• Fenland Spirit Services - Lawn mowers and garden equipment

Fenland Spirit Services are a small independent business on the outskirts of Littleport selling refurbished lawnmowers, ride on mowers & garden equipment.

We also service and repair small machinery including all kinds of mowers, generators, small construction equipment, rotavators & two-stroke equipment.

We believe it is important to keep your equipment working, saving machinery from landfill while keeping our prices affordable.

We offer local collection & delivery or drop off/pick up time slots careful of Covid-related safety issues.

Call us on 0775 383 6499, find us on Facebook or email fenlandspiritservices@gmail.com and see how we can help you.

• Cloisters Antiques - For antiques and framing services

Cloisters Antiques are based on the corner of Lynn Road here in the City and has three floors packed with pure nostalgia.

Housing a vast collection of paintings, antique and vintage items, vinyl records, books, postcards and thousands of things we thought no longer existed.

They also offer picture framing.

Pop in and you’re guaranteed a warm welcome by Barry the well-loved shop owner and community champion.

Telephone 01353 668558.