Ely beauticians re-opens this week after its own makeover

Fore Beauty in Ely will unveil a new look when it reopens on December 2. Pictures: Natalie Sheffield, Fore Beauty Archant

An Ely beauticians will unveil an entirely new look when it re-opens tomorrow (Wednesday).

Fore Beauty, on Fore Hill, has expanded its premises by taking on the building next door to create more space.

The work had been planned before the pandemic hit earlier in the year, but owner Natalie Sheffield decided to still go ahead with her vision for the business.

She said: “Looking at the finances and what has happened this year, I did wonder whether we should do it or not.

“But I’ve wanted to grow the salon three years ago.

“We could’ve moved somewhere else, but then the unit next door was coming up and it was the perfect opportunity to expand.”

She added: “If I didn’t do it, I would’ve regretted it.”

Builders started work when the first lockdown restrictions were lifted in the summer.

The buildings were knocked through, the spiral staircase has been replaced with a traditional staircase and new clinic rooms added.

The salon now has five private rooms for beauty treatments, and specialists can also run pop up clinics from the salon.

An aesthetics specialist is already secured, and Natalie is also looking into having a reflexologist and lash technician join them.

The mother of two has managed to juggle the re-launch with a newborn son, who arrived in March around the start of the first lockdown.

She said: “I’ve had a lot going on but it will feel so good to open our doors and show clients the salon.

“The space is now so much better for us and our clients.

“We want everyone to feel completely safe when they come to visit us.”

Clients enter from its Fore Hill entrance and will be greeted with an open welcoming area.

To maintain the one-way system which the government’s guidelines for the virus require, they will exit using a door to the passageway.

The beauticians has been based at Fore Hill for 15 years. It started by offering tanning and standard treatments and gradually expanded its treatment list.

Natalie is part of a team of three full time beauticians and a part-time staff member who works Saturdays.

Those who offer specialist treatments are self-employed.

