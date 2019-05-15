Former firefighter Laura swaps red fire engine for Red Shoes Accounting in Littleport

Laura Barrow decided to make the career change after fighting blazes for nine years in Cambridgeshire Fire Service.

She is now training with Red Shoes Accounting, based in Wisbech Road, as she qualifies with the Association of Accounting Technicians.

Victoria Cooper, principal at Red Shoes Accounting, said: "Laura's background in fire-fighting is fantastic experience for dealing with pressure and tax deadlines; she remains calm and methodical and we are delighted to support her career move into accountancy.

"We are sure Laura will experience (almost!) the same adrenaline rush at year end as she did in her fire-fighting career."

Laura said: "Red Shoes Accounting is a highly experienced and skilled team offering a friendly work environment, a diverse client base and has an excellent reputation.

"I am very excited to take the career change opportunity and join the team as a trainee accountant".

Established in 2009, Red Shoes Accounting provides accountancy solutions to a wide range of business clients in Ely and the surrounding area.