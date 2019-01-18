Advanced search

Local Impact Business

Barclays Bank to close in Whittlesey and Chatteris after decline in customers and increase in online banking users

18 January, 2019 - 12:09
Barclays Bank in Whittlesey and Chatteris are to close in May this year after a decline in customers and in increase in online banking users. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Barclays Bank in Whittlesey and Chatteris are to close in May this year after a decline in customers and in increase in online banking users. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

GOOGLE MAPS

Barclays Bank branches in Whittlesey and Chatteris are set to close in four months following a decline in users, bosses have confirmed.

Barclays Bank in Whittlesey and Chatteris (pictured) are to close in May this year after a decline in customers and in increase in online banking users. Picture: GOOGLE MAPSBarclays Bank in Whittlesey and Chatteris (pictured) are to close in May this year after a decline in customers and in increase in online banking users. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

The Fenland branches will close in May this year after the number of customers has fallen in the past two years.

More and more people are beginning to use online and telephone banking, putting banks across the UK at risk of closing.

In Whittlesey, the number of customers using the bank has fallen by 17 per cent in the past two years.

The same can be said about Chatteris as the number of customers there has fallen by 28 per cent in the past two years.

Barclays Bank in Whittlesey (pictured) and Chatteris are to close in May this year after a decline in customers and in increase in online banking users. Picture: GOOGLE MAPSBarclays Bank in Whittlesey (pictured) and Chatteris are to close in May this year after a decline in customers and in increase in online banking users. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Only 149 people exclusively use the Whittlesey branch for their banking and only 109 use the branch in Chatteris.

Terry Staff, community banking director for Barclays Cambridgeshire said: “The way customers undertake their banking is changing as people increasingly use online, telephone and mobile devices.”

Bosses have confirmed that there will be no redundancies and all staff will be offered positions at other branches nearby.

Both banks will be hosting ‘tea and teach’ sessions for customers wishing to explore alternatives to branch banking.

The nearest branches to Whittlesey are Old Fletton, Millfied and Church Street, the nearest to Chatteris are March, Ely and St Ives.

Mr Staff added: “We hope that the availability of the nearby branches, along with our range of digital channels, will help to ease the transition for our customers.”

FACT FILE:

Whittlesey:

• The number of customers using this branch has fallen 17 per cent in the past two years

• 79 per cent of our regular customers are doing their banking online and by telephone

• Only 149 regular customers use this branch exclusively for their banking.

Chatteris:

• The number of customers using this branch has fallen 28 per cent in the past two years

• 80 per cent of our regular customers are doing their banking online and by telephone

• Only 109 regular customers use this branch exclusively for their banking.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Sutton woman’s white £30k Range Rover Evoque that was stolen from her home ‘found safe and undamaged’

Nicola Sulman’s white Range Rover was stolen from her home in Sutton and was later found undamaged. Picture: FACEBOOK / NICOLA SULMAN

Ely mother and daughter steal £100,000 by using company credit card to fund “Legoland rides and vet bills”

Retrofit UK Ltd: A mother and daughter stole around £100,000 from the Cambridgeshire business by using a company credit card to fund Legoland rides, vets bills, a private car number plate and house cleaners. Picture: SUPPLIED

Ely Market prospers but over in Cambridge it’s an altogether different tale

The Prince of Wales and The Duchess of Cornwall during a visit to Ely Market Place. Picture: STEVE PARSONS

Protesters to ‘carry coffin’ as they stage ‘death’ march in Cambridgeshire village against plans lodged by Haddenham company

Protesters to ‘carry coffin’ as they stage ‘death’ march in Cambridgeshire village against plans lodged by Dennis (Haddenham) Ltd. Earith, where the protest will take place, is pictured. Picture: GOOGLE IMAGES

‘Always be there for each other’: Teenage sweethearts from Mepal celebrate 60 years together

Teenage sweethearts Tom and Dot Hensby from Mepal celebrate 60 years together. Picture: FAMILY

Most Read

Sutton woman’s white £30k Range Rover Evoque that was stolen from her home ‘found safe and undamaged’

#includeImage($article, 225)

Ely mother and daughter steal £100,000 by using company credit card to fund “Legoland rides and vet bills”

#includeImage($article, 225)

Ely Market prospers but over in Cambridge it’s an altogether different tale

#includeImage($article, 225)

Protesters to ‘carry coffin’ as they stage ‘death’ march in Cambridgeshire village against plans lodged by Haddenham company

#includeImage($article, 225)

‘Always be there for each other’: Teenage sweethearts from Mepal celebrate 60 years together

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the Ely Standard

Prince Philip shouted ‘my legs’ after being ‘dazzled by the sun’ in crash near Sandringham

The Duke of Edinburgh. Photo: Chris Jackson/PA Wire

Annual ‘LoveFest’ event returns to Ely just in time for Valentine’s Day

The Ely Rock Eels group is preparing for their second annual ‘LoveFest’ in the city in time for Valentine’s Day. Picture: FACEBOOK / ELY ROCK EELS

Lorry left A141 between March and Chatteris and ‘almost landed in field’ in crash which closed the road for hours

A crash closed the A141 between March and Chatteris for more than three hours after a lorry left the road on Thursday, January 17. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Cambridgeshire road cops have ‘busy night’ after three police chases – including one in March – in one night

A busy night was had by the BCH Road Policing Unit after three pursuits all in one night. Picture: TWITTER / ROADPOLICINGBCH

Stark warnings about potential impact Brexit could have on Cambridgeshire

The Meaningful Vote in Parliament on Tuesday, January 15. Picture: UK Parliament/Mark Duffy
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists