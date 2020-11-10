SHOP LOCAL: Thousands of small businesses join the Federation of Small Businesses every month

The Federation of Small Businesses offers support for small independent businesses. Jeremy Reeve (L) represents the FSB in Cambridgeshire.

As the Ely Standard continues its Shop Local campaign, Jeremy Reeve from the FSB explains how the organisation supports businesses from Ely.

The Federation of Small Businesses offers support for small independent businesses. Julie Akhondi, director of GSD IT (L) and Ruth Buckley (R) owner of Truth HR.

The Federation of Small Businesses (FSB) is led by a team of our members for the benefit of all of our members.

We’re a proudly not-for-profit organisation with the best interests of our self-employed and small business members at the heart of everything we do.

Local support, networking, business benefits provided at no extra cost and a powerful voice heard in government are just a few of the reasons why we’re the organisation of choice for small businesses and the self-employed across the UK.

Locally, I support FSB members getting the most of their member benefits from free legal advice, health and safety advice as well access to thousands of tools to help grow, prosper and manage your business successfully.

Jeremy Reeve who represents the Federation of Small Businesses in Cambridgeshire.

I also run the Facebook group SUPPORT ELY INDEPENDENTS which champions local small businesses via a community of over 1,000 members who all enjoy to shop locally and support the independent businesses of our community.

If you’d like to speak to me about your business and how you can benefit from the Federation of Small Businesses email me at: jeremy.reeve@fsb.org.uk

Here are some of the independent businesses which are part of the community in and around Ely.

• GSD IT

Julie Akhondi, director of GSD IT.

We have been supporting businesses of all sizes with their IT since 2011. Our team of professionals offer cost-effective professional IT Support.

Our services include everything from back-ups, disaster recovery, connectivity, IT hardware/software, hosted desktop, antivirus, voIP, email filtering and Cyber Security credentials plus much more.

We are also available for implementation and installation for office moves and are able to tailor our services to meet your requirements.

Contact us now for all your Business IT Support needs on 01223 240088.

Ruth Buckley, the owner of Truth HR Solutions, an HR Advisory Service based in Ely.

www.gsdit.co.uk

• Truth HR Solutions

Ruth is the Owner of Truth HR Solutions, an HR Advisory Service that works with Micro and Small Business to help them grow through their people.

She says: “The last year has been a real challenge for our local businesses. I’m still seeing some amazing positivity, despite the new lockdown.”

TFM Butchers in Isleham.

Ruth loves living in Ely and is passionate about working with local independent businesses.

She is also Group Admin for the growing Facebook Group “Support Ely Independent Business”.

• TFM Butchers (Thompsons Farm Meat) (The Home of Isleham Blue Pork™)

We are committed to provide all our customers with quality, home-produced beef, pork, lamb and chicken ONLY from livestock bred and reared on this farm. We guarantee 100pc traceability at affordable prices.

Apex Coffee, in Lancaster Way, Witchford.

We also sell free range eggs, cooked sliced ham and ‘take home and bake’ sausage rolls.

Now we are selling freshly homemade cooked meat pies, sausages rolls, pasties and vegetable tarts supplied by The Pie Kitchen using our beef, chicken and sausage meat.

You can order directly from our online shop, visit us at Fenrose Farm, Isleham and see our vast range on display in our on-farm butchers shop or call, pay by Paypal or BACS and collect or have delivered by ParcelForce.

• Apex Coffee

Apex Coffee House is a fantastic independent coffee shop based on Lancaster Way Business Park, offering a great range of coffees and beverages as well as the legendary sausage rolls and cakes!

Set in a purpose build modern building, there’s a garden, parking and also electric vehicle charging points nearby.