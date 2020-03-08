Advanced search

Father and son give one day notice of closure after running Ship Inn on Cambridgeshire/Norfolk border for eight years

Picturesque Ship Inn at Brandon Creek has closed with just a day's notice. Picture; SHIP INN/FACEBOOK

Father and son Keith and Mark Thomas suddenly announced at the end of last week that they were closing the Ship Inn at Brandon Creek near Littleport.

They have run the pub for eight years but in a short post to their Facebook page they announced it would close at 6pm tonight (Sunday) for good.

"Sadly, we have to announce that the Ship will be closing its doors for trading on Sunday March 8" they wrote on the pub's Facebook the day before.

"We would like to take this opportunity to thank you all for your support and custom over the years and wish you all well for the future." It was signed The Ship Inn Team.

The 17th century pub on the Great Ouse is just off the A10 on the Cambridgeshire/Norfolk border.

Over recent years the pub has won several awards including for two years running national runner-up in the 'free from' eating awards. Keith was a diagnosed Coeliac and produced a gluten free men that enjoyed widespread appeal.

In recent years the pub has become well known for its speciality pies and established at one point a choice of 10 assorted meat, fish, vegetarian and seasonal fillings.

A few ears ago the Little Ouse riverbank was re-built by the Environment Agency and so gave the pub additional mooring space.

Coronavirus isolation pods set up at hospitals in Ely, March and Wisbech

Coronavirus isolation pods set up at Doddington Hospital near March, Cambs.

Rail bridge struck by skip lorry at Ely tonight - train services disrupted for a time

Photo by Greater Anglia of bridge strke in Ely tonight that disrupted train travel.

Littleport mother asked four different men to murder her ex-husband, court hears

Victoria Breeden, of Black Horse Drove, Littleport, has gone on trial at Chelmsford Crown Court accused of attempting to have her ex-husband killed. Picture: GOOGLE STREET VIEW

Business as usual for Ely College following Coronavirus scare after some pupils returning from Italy ski trip felt unwell

Ely College principal has reassured parents in a second letter following ski trip to Italy. A handful of pupils remain at home after falling ill. Picture: Archant/FILE

Yet again the bridge at Ely station gets hit by van driver unaware of the height of height restrictions

Latest 'casualty' of the bridge at Ely station was this hired van whose driver either failed to read or understand the warning signs about height restrictions. It happened last night ( March 4) at around 9pm. Pictre; JOHN ELWORTHY

