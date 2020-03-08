Father and son give one day notice of closure after running Ship Inn on Cambridgeshire/Norfolk border for eight years

Picturesque Ship Inn at Brandon Creek has closed with just a day's notice. Picture; SHIP INN/FACEBOOK Archant

Father and son Keith and Mark Thomas suddenly announced at the end of last week that they were closing the Ship Inn at Brandon Creek near Littleport.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

They have run the pub for eight years but in a short post to their Facebook page they announced it would close at 6pm tonight (Sunday) for good.

"Sadly, we have to announce that the Ship will be closing its doors for trading on Sunday March 8" they wrote on the pub's Facebook the day before.

You may also want to watch:

"We would like to take this opportunity to thank you all for your support and custom over the years and wish you all well for the future." It was signed The Ship Inn Team.

The 17th century pub on the Great Ouse is just off the A10 on the Cambridgeshire/Norfolk border.

Over recent years the pub has won several awards including for two years running national runner-up in the 'free from' eating awards. Keith was a diagnosed Coeliac and produced a gluten free men that enjoyed widespread appeal.

In recent years the pub has become well known for its speciality pies and established at one point a choice of 10 assorted meat, fish, vegetarian and seasonal fillings.

A few ears ago the Little Ouse riverbank was re-built by the Environment Agency and so gave the pub additional mooring space.