Work gets underway on new warehouse in Ely for Déanta's expansion

Deanta UK Continues Expansion at Lancaster Way Business Park in Ely. MP Lucy Frazer was in attendance as work get underway. Picture: DEANTA Archant

An Ely based manufacturer has seen work get underway for a new warehouse that can hold up to 65,000 doors.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Deanta UK Continues Expansion at Lancaster Way Business Park in Ely. MP Lucy Frazer was in attendance as work get underway. Picture: DEANTA Deanta UK Continues Expansion at Lancaster Way Business Park in Ely. MP Lucy Frazer was in attendance as work get underway. Picture: DEANTA

Déanta UK welcomed Lucy Frazer MP to their site in Lancaster Way Business Park last Friday (June 21).

This latest investment will allow Déanta to continue embracing growth, through the provision of an additional 39,000 sq ft warehousing space.

You may also want to watch:

Mike O'Toole, managing director, said: "I am excited to start construction on our extension which will enable our fantastic team reach their potential and bring our quality products to a wider market."

Déanta UK designs, manufactures and distributes a range of real wood and veneer internal doors.

Ms Frazer said: "It is fantastic to see local businesses such as Déanta further investing in the area.

"Déanta's successful expansion is another example of how Ely is attracting businesses from a variety of sectors into the area."

Déanta manufacture all their doors on site and use hand-picked veneers from North America.