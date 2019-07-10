Advanced search

Reggae Reggae Sauce entrepreneur Levi Roots set to spice up East Cambridgeshire business networking event

10 July, 2019 - 11:27
Entrepreneur Levi Roots to speak at East Cambridgeshire business event in November. Picture: EAST CAMBS

Archant

Reggae Reggae Sauce entrepreneur Levi Roots will be headline speaker at East Cambs Business Boost 2019.

The Dragons Den winner will join more than 400 businesses from across the region at the annual business event in November.

He will be speaking to local businesses about his journey from street-vendor to a multi-million-pound brand success.

Levi secured investment from Dragons Peter Jones and Richard Farleigh for his brand Reggae Reggae sauce, which can now be found in supermarkets across the UK.

The event has a mixture of networking, business showcasing and keynote speakers - this year with the theme of 'Rise' to reflect growth and success.

Levi said: "I'm delighted to have been asked to speak at East Cambs Business Boost and looking forward to sharing my experiences.

"The event theme of "Rise" is one that resonates with businesses and entrepreneurs.

"I'll be emphasising the importance of putting the best version of yourself into your brand in order to take on challenges and rise to success."

High-profile speakers alongside Levi will include Google, who will be talking about using digital marketing techniques and ex-Special Forces and Counter Terrorism expert, Jem Hills.

They will explain how businesses can overcome the challenges they face on their path to achieving success.

Jo Evans, from the economic development team at East Cambridgeshire District Council, said: "We're very excited to bring this event back and have such a fantastic line up of inspirational and expert speakers.

"Events like this help us reiterate how East Cambridgeshire is a swiftly growing economic area and we want all local businesses to do as well as possible.

"Businesses will hear first-hand from entrepreneurs about their paths to success and learn new ways to grow."

The event, held by the East Cambridgeshire District Council and Cambridgeshire Chambers of Commerce, will be held at Littleport Leisure Centre on November 14.

It will be sponsored by Signpost2Grow and Price Bailey.

Also supporting the event through sponsorship are The Printing Barn, The Skills Service, Lancaster Way Business Park, PEM and Busy Bee Recruitment.

Exhibitors representing small and medium-sized businesses across East Cambridgeshire are able to book a stand for this event.

For information on booking a stand, please visit: http://www.enterpriseeastcambs.co.uk/business-boost/exhibitors.htm

