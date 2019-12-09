Mystery surrounds sudden closure of mini-supermarket in Ely - owners say they won't be back

Select Convenience in St Mary's Street, Ely, has closed suddenly and the owners say they will not be re-opening. Picture; ARCHANT Archant

A once popular mini supermarket in Ely has closed suddenly and a sign on the door says the owners have no intention of re-opening it.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

A once popular mini supermarket in Ely has closed suddenly and a sign on the door says the owners have no intention of re-opening it.

"Select Convenience Store is now permanently closed," says a sign in the window of the St Mary's Street.

The store, which also specialised in low cost alcohol, had been notably short of stock in recent week with staff blaming 'deliveries' for the shortfalls.

You may also want to watch:

Customers say the decision to close must have been taken quickly as they have spotted fruit and vegetables still on the shelves and milk in the fridges.

Prior to becoming a convenience store it traded under the Nisa band and before that was a car show room.

Residents say they are hoping to persuade the Co-op to take on the store.

No-one was available at the shop when we telephoned this week

"We will miss working here and serving you," says the sign on the closed shop.