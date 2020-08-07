Advanced search

PUBLISHED: 11:21 07 August 2020 | UPDATED: 11:21 07 August 2020

Editor John Elworthy (pictured) on how you can help this newspaper keep our community together and informed. Picture: Archant

Editor John Elworthy (pictured) on how you can help this newspaper keep our community together and informed.

In tough times like these, trusted local journalism helps keep you informed and helps keep our community together.

We know our area needs unbiased and fact-checked coverage more than ever.

And we are committed to bringing you the latest news and important information in our newspapers and free websites, even as the impact of Covid-19 on our business makes it more difficult to do so.

That’s why I’m asking you to please help us with a contribution towards award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Every single gesture of support will keep the news flowing and help strengthen the breadth and quality of our coverage.

It will allow us to keep reporting on our area’s determined fight to beat the virus and to bounce back better than ever.

I understand that your own financial security may be unknown at this time and that a lot of deserving groups and organisations are asking for your support.

Your help now would mean more than ever before and help us keep our community updated with important news and information as we all look towards a brighter future.

Thank you

John Elworthy, Editor

