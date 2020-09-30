Deadline extended for Ely Standard Business Awards entries

The winners and finalists of the 2019 East Cambridgeshire Ely Standard Business Awards. Picture: IAN CARTER Archant

We are all discovering new ways of working - some because the coronavirus lockdown has forced us to, but others simply because it makes sense to do so.

The Ely Standard Business Awards remain an excellent way to reflect those changes to your company’s performance, but we’re also conscious that miracles rarely happen and that it’s hard work and enterprise that usually holds the key to success.

For 2020 we have changed the way we at the Ely Standard conduct our business. Lockdown has challenged us, too, with continued publication of our prestigious weekly newspaper in print form and expansion and development of our news gathering through our vibrant website.

Like every business we have had our moments of hesitancy. Margaret Thatcher, an unlikely source of inspiration for some we know, once said the reason she preferred one cabinet member over the rest was because ‘he brings me solutions, the rest of you only bring me problems”.

It may be paraphrasing her words, but the message is clear – we need to adapt, feel confident in our own skins as local businesses but remain vigilant to what our customers want and expect.

And that is one reason we have confidence in this year’s Ely Standard Business Awards.

Our own direction of travel, for instance, has seen an astonishing 70 per cent increase in what are termed unique visitors to our website.

And during lockdown such has been the demand for the printed edition of the paper that one local newsagent has upped their order twice to cope with demand.

Now we want to hear YOUR business stories for 2020 and to then invite you to join us for the annual celebration of success in East Cambridgeshire at Ely Cathedral.

Covid-19 may have dampened the business community’s ability to function on all cylinders but as we move out of lockdown we believe now is the right time to hear and to share your business successes.

We’ve booked the date – Ely Cathedral on December 4th ,2020. And we’ve extended the deadline to enter to September 30th, 2020.

Entries should be made via our website and it is free to enter. And please remember that the awards are about the whole of the last 12 months which includes time before Covid-19.