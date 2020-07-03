Everything you need to know about the Ely Standard Business Awards 2020

The annual Ely Standard Business Awards, organised in partnership with East Cambridgeshire District Council, is now in its 12th year.

Each year we hear inspiring stories of what is good and great within our business community. The awards offer our businesses a fantastic platform and opportunity to really shout about their success.

This year we have the following categories available to enter;

New Business of the Year

Small Medium Enterprises of the Year

Family Business of the Year

Supporting Young People Award

Commercial Business in The Community

The Customer Service Award

Business Growth Award

Business Person of the Year

Employer of the Year

The Innovation Award

Criteria for each of the categories can be found on the awards website.

The Judges’ Award & The Business of the Year Award - these awards are not directly entered but chosen by the judges and will be announced on the night.

If you and your staff deserve to be recognised for the work that you do then enter the awards and shout about your success. We will be covering the awards throughout the year so watch this space for updates about the event.

Entry deadline for the 2020 awards is the 3rd July 2020 at 5pm. All entries can be made through he awards website www.elybusinessawards.co.uk/

Here are some tips on putting together that award winning entry;

“You are as good as your entry!”

Entering an awards can often be a daunting task, sitting staring at a blank sheet of paper wondering where on earth you start with telling your businesses story. Well below are a few great tips on how to put together an inspiring read that the judges will remember.

The entry process is an online entry form - we suggest writing your nomination on a word document first and copy and pasting the information into the online form. This way you can not loose the information should your computer crash for any reason.

Read the criteria thoroughly and the go back to it and read it again.

It may sound obvious to say read the criteria again and again but when writing a submission it is very easy to get side tracked or go off course.

The submission needs to be factual and easy to read. The Judges have a lot of information to ingest so it is important to make it as easy as possible.

Get a second opinion

Writing a submission can be intensive and the person writing it can become too close to the project. Have someone proof read over the submission to get a 2nd opinion, or leave it alone and go back to it after a couple of days. You will be surprised at how many changes you will make.

How good is your business, is it the best of the best?

Well Judges will not believe it just because you say so, you need to put together a solid case that is backed up by evidence. Proof that what you are saying is true and accurate.

Supporting information

You are able to supply two pieces of quantitative supporting documentation with your entry this can be anything from graphs and charts to marketing literature or testimonials.

Index your supporting information clearly and correctly, the Judges have only a small amount of time to read all of the entries, you need to make this as easy as possible, trust me they will remember the entries that are easiest to read.

Tell the story; make it an inspiring read and one that is written from the heart. If you are passionate about your business this will come through and can be infectious. The Judges are more likely to then remember your entry above any of the others.

Use the submission process as a learning tool

Entering awards are a fantastic way for you to profile your business internally and many find the whole process a great eye opener. Even if you do not make the shortlist you will find the process of great strategic value to your business.

Look at the categories and really think about the different areas within your business, where you want your business to be and what you will do to achieve your goals. Document it well and you are half way to a winning submission already.

Remember you can enter up three categories

Should you become a finalist or winner use the logos to your best advantage, think in advance about how you will use the logos in your marketing campaigns. For example on your website home page, on your email signature, in your marketing literature, on your business cards the list goes on.

Most of all enjoy the process, engage with your business and shout about your successes.

This year’s event takes place on Friday September 25 at the historic Lady’s Chapel of Ely Cathedral.

A huge thank you to our sponsors; East Cambridgeshire District Council, Busy Bee Recruitment, JDR Cable Systems, Deanta, Atrium Fitness, Fraser Dawbarns LLP, CamOuse, Whiting & Partners, Ely Chamber of Commerce, King’s Ely & Poets House.