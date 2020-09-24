Public consultation opens on Network Rail upgrades for ‘more trains’ through city

You can now have your say on Network Rail upgrades in Ely. Picture: Network Rail Network Rail

Public consultation of Network Rail upgrades to “allow more trains to run through Ely” have now started – here’s how you can have your say.

You can now have your say on Network Rail upgrades in Ely. Picture: Network Rail

The six-week consultation began on Monday, September 21 and feedback can be given online or over the phone.

Dubbed the Ely Area Capacity Enhancement programme (EACE), Network Rail aims to “improve the connectivity and reliability” of passenger services.

Ellie Burrows, Network Rail’s route director for Anglia said: “It is important that we provide opportunities to engage with the communities that could be impacted by our work as it develops.

“It is even more important that we listen to people and gather their views to help inform our development and design process.

“By starting these discussions early, we hope to embark on this journey with the community and progress these proposals together, finding the right solution for the railway and for Ely.”

A spokesperson for Network Rail said: “The aim is to improve connectivity and reliability for passenger services.

“We also aim to meet the demand for more rail freight between the Port of Felixstowe, the West Midlands and the north to support sustainable, long-term economic growth.

“Residents and businesses in and around Ely are being invited to learn more about the proposals for the programme.

“It will be an opportunity for communities around Ely to understand the potential benefits and aspirations and the challenges that would have to be addressed to increase capacity.

“The current funding position of the EACE programme, how the public will be consulted as options are progressed and how the public can have their say.”

Due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, Network Rail are conducting this first round of public consultation remotely to “maintain the safety of the public and our staff”.

The consultation materials will be available online until 1 November.

Feedback can be submitted to Network Rail using an online survey or by sending comments using a pre-paid postal form.

There will also be opportunities for the public to speak to project representatives via webchats at specific times throughout the consultation period as well as by phone.

To have your say, visit: www.networkrail.co.uk/running-the-railway/our-routes/anglia/ely-area-capacity-enhancement-scheme/