Advanced search

Local Impact Business

Ely Market prospers but over in Cambridge it’s an altogether different tale

PUBLISHED: 12:15 16 January 2019

The Prince of Wales and The Duchess of Cornwall during a visit to Ely Market Place. Picture: STEVE PARSONS

The Prince of Wales and The Duchess of Cornwall during a visit to Ely Market Place. Picture: STEVE PARSONS

PA Wire/PA Images

As Ely celebrates its successful markets, in Cambridge a “tourist tax” has been suggested to help rejuvenate Cambridge’s historic market square as councillors, traders, and residents discuss ways to make the area better.

East Cambs councillor Anna Bailey spoke of the success of Ely markets following programmes on BBC Radio Cambridgeshire talking about the future of all local markets.

“The small but mighty markets team and our fantastic traders are bucking the trend with a thriving markets and events programme,” she tweeted.

However there are problems in Cambridge, which has had a market on Market Hill since at least the middle ages. Stalls sell a variety of goods, from fruit and vegetables, to art and craft items, music, and books.

Friends of Cambridge Market group met to discuss problems with the market, and ideas for improving it, including improving cleanliness, opening at night, and putting on more events. Many were keen not to lose the character of the square, and warned against making any changes that would harm the market.

The meeting was attended by many market traders, with many expressing their disgust with the lack of cleaning in the square.

One said they had to clean out their stall every day with Dettol because the square is “used as a public toilet” at night.

Another said the square was a “doss house and a lavatory” at night, and that it isn’t nice for traders to have to clean up.

Lewis Herbert, leader of Cambridge City Council, said there were discussions going on about how to improve the cleanliness of the square, as well as disabled access and lighting. He said, however, there needed to be some hard decisions and that removing the cobbles from the square might be necessary to facilitate cleaning.

Cllr Herbert said: “Where I understand it is at is the discussion is around making it easier to clean and getting better disabled access. Part of the reason it is grimy is it is not easy to clean. If people want to keep the cobbles that is part of the issue.”

Cllr Herbert also said making the road around the square accessible only for traders, or only at certain times of day, would free up a lot of space around the edge of the square which could be used to either expand the market or stage events.

Cllr Herbert said the council was also looking at upgrading the electricity and lighting in the square. He said there was also a decision to be made about how the square is used in the evening and whether more “night markets” or food and drink stalls might help make the space friendlier at night.

Cllr Herbert acknowledged, however, that the city is going through “tough times” and that there is “not a lot of money floating around” to work with.

Wendy Blythe, a Cambridge resident and chairwoman of the Federation of Cambridge Residents’ Associations (FeCRA), said money from a “tourist tax” in the city could be used to help rejuvenate the square.

“Why shouldn’t some of the money from tourists go to helping the market?” she asked. “It may be somewhere we want people to go as a destination itself.”

Mrs Blythe said the market was important to Cambridge and could be as vibrant as Borough Market in London if treated properly.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Sutton woman’s white £30k Range Rover Evoque she received for Christmas stolen in suspected keyless theft

Nicola Sulman’s white Range Rover which was stolen from her home in Sutton – if you spot the vehicle you should call 101. Picture: FACEBOOK / NICOLA SULMAN

‘Always be there for each other’: Teenage sweethearts from Mepal celebrate 60 years together

Teenage sweethearts Tom and Dot Hensby from Mepal celebrate 60 years together. Picture: FAMILY

Proud rock ‘n’ roll family man from Isleham dies at the age of 82

A “proud and devoted” family man Sid Cox from Isleham has died at the age of 82. Picture: FAMILY

Ely brings out its ‘brexitometer’ to test the waters for either remain or a People’s Vote - there’s overwhelming support for both

Ely brings out it ‘brexitometer’ to test the waters for either remain or a People’s Vote - there’s overwhelming support for both. Graphic: ELY FOR EUROPE

Ely car park to get replacement hedges after removal of overhanging trees

Car park in Ely is set to have new replacement hedges planted following a consultation in 2018. Picture: EAST CAMBS DISTRICT COUNCIL

Latest from the Ely Standard

Sutton woman’s white £30k Range Rover Evoque she received for Christmas stolen in suspected keyless theft

Nicola Sulman’s white Range Rover which was stolen from her home in Sutton – if you spot the vehicle you should call 101. Picture: FACEBOOK / NICOLA SULMAN

Ely Tigers roar to a gr-eight win over Thetford rivals to remain on heels of leaders

Action from Ely's match against Thetford (pic Ian Carter)

BOWLS: Ely star Greg Harlow chasing a second world singles crown

City of Ely bowler Greg Harlow.

We investigate how Cambridgeshire County Council deputy leader Roger Hickford secured a county council farm tenancy and a £183,000 investment and why he is yet to pay the full rent

Manor Farm, Girton, which has been let by the Cambridgeshire County Council farms estate to the deputy leader of the council Cllr Roger Hickford. The council has also agreed a �183,000 investment at Manor Farm and are in talks with Cllr Hickford to extend his five year lease by 14 years. Picture: ARCHANT

‘We don’t want to forget what a huge sacrifice they gave’: Bid to raise £5,000 for memorial to RAF crews who tragically died in three Chatteris crashes

Bid to raise £5,000 for memorial to RAF crews who tragically died in three Chatteris crashes. Here is a Lancaster Bomber pictured over Chatteris. Picture: CHATTERIS COMMUNITY ARCHIVE.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists