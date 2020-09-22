Advanced search

Ely business brings in the smiles for happiness at work week

PUBLISHED: 11:22 22 September 2020

Xpert Resourcing in Ely brings in the smiles for happiness at work week. Picture: SUPPLIED

Xpert Resourcing in Ely brings in the smiles for happiness at work week. Picture: SUPPLIED

An Ely-based business is encouraging employees to talk about what makes them smile for happiness at work week.

Employment agency Xpert Resourcing is supporting ‘International Happiness at Work Week’ which runs until Sunday (September 27).

The week aims to raise awareness of how much time people spend with their colleagues - and the positive effects that can have on wellbeing.

Managing Director of Xpert Resourcing, Paul Smith, has managed teams of staff for several years.

He said: “We spend more waking hours at work than at home so it’s imperative the work place is a happy and positive place to be.

“Making the workplace fun and rewarding place to work is paramount for staff wellbeing and productivity”.

The week aims to highlight how the workplace can bring out the best in people by showing appreciation, giving positive feedback and taking part in challenges.

Xpert Resourcing are Independent Recruitment Specialists working with clients in and around Cambridgeshire, Norfolk and Suffolk.

