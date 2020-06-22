High street delivery service extended to east Cambs in bid to save local businesses

Get high street shop goods delivered to your front door in east Cambridgeshire thanks to new delivery service. Picture: Click It Local Archant

A new online delivery service will let shoppers in east Cambridgeshire order from their favourite independent stores without leaving the house.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

After proving to be popular in Cambridge, the Click It Local will now extend into parts of east Cambridgeshire – including Ely, Soham and Waterbeach.

The founder of the new service, Steven Koch, lives in Ely and hopes his service will allow local businesses to compete with the likes of Amazon.

He said: “The past few months have been an exceptionally challenging time for local shops, with many struggling to stay afloat due to lockdown.

“Unfortunately, independent shops have been badly hit.

“We wanted to enable regional shops that are not close to cities, have another way of staying open and trading whilst supporting the local communities and the local high street.”

Customers can start ordering online from June 29, with a mobile app coming next month.

You may also want to watch:

The service has been extended into Ely, Stretham, Soham, Waterbeach, Witchford, Sutton and Littleport.

Mr Koch added: “I love shopping locally, so I wanted to find a way to offer the local high street virtually to its community in one place online.

“I also want to help small shops offer the same level of speed and convenience that today’s online customers have come to expect.”

The cost is a flat rate of £3 if you order from one retailer, but you can order from multiple retailers on the site, and each extra retailer adds £1 to the cost of the delivery.

Steven is calling for my local shops to sign up and for the community to support their local stores.

“Through Click It Local, communities are rediscovering their local high street.

“Our aim is to ensure we can all continue to shop local, support independent shops and provide for the local community,” says Mr Koch.

For more information or to place an order, visit: www.clickitlocal.co.uk