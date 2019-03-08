Advanced search

Local Impact Business

Could East Cambridgeshire and West Suffolk become home to the UK's largest solar power plant? It certainly looks possible

PUBLISHED: 14:49 13 June 2019 | UPDATED: 14:49 13 June 2019

Four of the local village halls that have been booked for public meetings to unveil proposals for the UK's largest solar power plant that is being constructed - subject to planning -in East Cambridgeshrie and West Suffolk. Picture; ARCHANT

Four of the local village halls that have been booked for public meetings to unveil proposals for the UK's largest solar power plant that is being constructed - subject to planning -in East Cambridgeshrie and West Suffolk. Picture; ARCHANT

Archant

East Cambridgeshire could shortly share the UK's largest solar power plant - and public meetings have been booked for eight village halls to explain the detail.

If approved the plant will connect to the National Grid at Burwell and would allow for the generation, storage, import and export of up to 500 megawatts (MW) of electrical capacity.

It would have the capacity to provide sufficient power for more than 100,000 homes, say applicants Sunnica.

These are the dates of public meetings coming up:

Friday 21st June - Worlington Village Hall (3:30pm - 7:30pm)

Saturday 22nd June - Red Lodge Millennium Centre (12:00pm - 4:00pm)

Friday 28th June - Chippenham Village Hall (3:30pm - 7:30pm)

Saturday 29th June - Freckenham Village Hall (2:00pm - 6:00pm)

Tuesday 2nd July - Mandeville Hall, Burwell (3:30pm - 7:30pm)

Thursday 11th July - West Row Village Hall (3:30pm - 7:30pm)

Wednesday 17th July - Fordham Victoria Hall (3:30pm - 7:30pm)

You may also want to watch:

Friday 19th July - The Beeches, Isleham (3:30pm - 7:30pm)

Sunnica Energy Farm is a joint venture between Tribus Energy and PS Renewables, and will be built across three separate sites close to Worlington, Chippenham and Snailwell. These would be connected to each other and the National Grid using underground cables.

Due to its generating capacity, it is classified as a Nationally Significant Infrastructure Project (NSIP).

The exhibitions are taking place as part of a public consultation being carried out by Sunnica Ltd. They will give local people a chance to view the plans and provide feedback to the project team.

Luke Murray of Sunnica Ltd said: "This is the first stage of our public consultation programme.

"We're consulting at an early stage in scheme development because we want to gain valuable feedback which will help us prepare the design of our plans.

"We encourage as many people as possible to attend one of our upcoming public exhibitions to learn more about the scheme and share their views."

If approval is given work could begin in 2022 and be complete within three years although the timetable is yet to be finalised.

The sheer size and scale of the project will take some time to agree with local authorities both in Cambridgeshire and Suffolk.

Numerous evaluations are already under way and Sunnica are proposing what they described as some of the latest technologies to be incorporated.

Current plans are for the storage systems to feature lithium-ion batteries but this too could be subject to modification as technological advances come on board.

The company has more information on its website.

Most Read

£1,000 reward to catch ‘heartless’ thieves who trashed Littleport home of 77-year-old while in hospital

A £1000 reward is being offered to catch the heartless thieves who trashed the house of a 77-year-old man in Littleport – even urinating on his bed – while he was in hospital. Picture: MARK TAYLOR.

Cocaine-fuelled driver slams into telegraph pole in Soham

The driver of this van was arrested after they tested positive for cocaine in Soham. Picture: TWITTER / BCH POLICING

Ely Hero Awards 2019: Here are your courageous and compassionate finalists

The finalists of this year’s Ely Hero Awards have been revealed after judges had the agonising task of whittling down nominations. Maisie Prigg and Louise Drake are pictured. Picture: SUPPLIED

Drugs seized and ‘dangerous driving’ all in a night’s work for police in Littleport

Police officers had a busy Saturday night in Littleport as they seized drugs during a stop and search before dealing with a motorist who was driving in a dangerous manner.

Drink driver fled from police before crashing into roundabout on A10/A1101 junction

Driver who failed to stop for police was later found to be under the influence of alcohol had a lucky escape when their car collided with a roundabout on the A10/A1101 near Littleport. Picture: FACEBOOK/POLICING EAST CAMBRIDGESHIRE.

Most Read

£1,000 reward to catch ‘heartless’ thieves who trashed Littleport home of 77-year-old while in hospital

A £1000 reward is being offered to catch the heartless thieves who trashed the house of a 77-year-old man in Littleport – even urinating on his bed – while he was in hospital. Picture: MARK TAYLOR.

Cocaine-fuelled driver slams into telegraph pole in Soham

The driver of this van was arrested after they tested positive for cocaine in Soham. Picture: TWITTER / BCH POLICING

Ely Hero Awards 2019: Here are your courageous and compassionate finalists

The finalists of this year’s Ely Hero Awards have been revealed after judges had the agonising task of whittling down nominations. Maisie Prigg and Louise Drake are pictured. Picture: SUPPLIED

Drugs seized and ‘dangerous driving’ all in a night’s work for police in Littleport

Police officers had a busy Saturday night in Littleport as they seized drugs during a stop and search before dealing with a motorist who was driving in a dangerous manner.

Drink driver fled from police before crashing into roundabout on A10/A1101 junction

Driver who failed to stop for police was later found to be under the influence of alcohol had a lucky escape when their car collided with a roundabout on the A10/A1101 near Littleport. Picture: FACEBOOK/POLICING EAST CAMBRIDGESHIRE.

Latest from the Ely Standard

MPs Steve Barclay and Lucy Frazer both backing Boris to be next Prime Minister - but who do you want them to support? Take part in our special poll

Boris Johson - hot favourite to be the next Prime Minister. But would he get your support? And if not who would you like your MP to back? Tell us in our special poll. Picture; PA IMAGES

Could East Cambridgeshire and West Suffolk become home to the UK’s largest solar power plant? It certainly looks possible

Four of the local village halls that have been booked for public meetings to unveil proposals for the UK's largest solar power plant that is being constructed - subject to planning -in East Cambridgeshrie and West Suffolk. Picture; ARCHANT

Public can see how county council support children and young people in Cambridgeshire

Public can see how county council support children and young people in Cambridgeshire. Picture: ARCHANT

Cambridgeshire County council buys Wisbech cinema, Tesco Extra and three restaurants in £6.5m deal - and here’s why they did it

Cromwell Road Leisure Park is located on the south side of Wisbech on the B198 and a short distance from the junction with the A47. The park is anchored by a 97,000 sq ft Tesco Extra store and the scheme also includes The Light cinema, Frankie & Bennys and Prezzo. Picture: PRIME LOCATION

Man, 40, who stole designer handbags, two pairs of sunglasses, nine bottles of alcohol, aftershave, a bike and a toothbrush is jailed

A 40-year-old man has been jailed after stealing various items, including a toothbrush, from shops in Cambridgeshire. Picture: GOOGLE / PEXELS / FILE
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists