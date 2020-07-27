Advanced search

Councillors and villagers tell planning inspector they don’t want eight acre field to be used for 70 houses

PUBLISHED: 22:02 27 July 2020 | UPDATED: 22:02 27 July 2020

Developers put forward images of the field they want to develop for housing at Witchford Picture; east cambs planning portal

Developers put forward images of the field they want to develop for housing at Witchford Picture; east cambs planning portal

Archant

A village went into battle this week against developers who want to build 70 homes on an eight-acre field.

Developers put forward images of the field they want to develop for housing at Witchford. They also showed these photos of propertes that are near to the application site, Picture; east cambs planning portalDevelopers put forward images of the field they want to develop for housing at Witchford. They also showed these photos of propertes that are near to the application site, Picture; east cambs planning portal

Following refusal by East Cambridgeshire Council, the company behind the proposals, Manor Oak Homes, began their appeal to the Planning Inspectorate.

Such is the hostility by villagers at Witchford to the proposals, minutes of the planning committee revealed that even the developers’ agent, Lydia Voyias, admitted they were fighting an uphill battle for approval.

“Ms Voyias replied that there was not much support, in fact the scheme had largely been met with objections,” records the minutes of the planning committee in November 2019..

Ward councillor Bill Hunt, who is also chairman of the planning committee, told the appeal hearing: “This application is in my view overdevelopment.

Developers put forward images of the field they want to develop for housing at Witchford Picture; east cambs planning portal. They also showed this image of where other homes are proposed or agreed for Witchford. It is a popular village for developersDevelopers put forward images of the field they want to develop for housing at Witchford Picture; east cambs planning portal. They also showed this image of where other homes are proposed or agreed for Witchford. It is a popular village for developers

“It would do demonstrable harm to the open agricultural charm of this important entry to the village.

You may also want to watch:

“The proposed application site entrance is outside the development envelope, outside the 30mph speed limit area and in the open countryside.”

He added: “Any field between the Main Street and the A142 appears to be ‘fair game’ and although the urgent need for housing is appreciated, many residents feel that enough is enough.

“The A142 is on many occasions so busy that motorists use Witchford main street to avoid the traffic along the by-pass.”

Cllr Hunt reminded the planning inspector that he chaired the meeting that accepted officers’ recommendation of refusal.

“There had been considerable objections by the public and the local parish council,” he said.

The inspector will also hear from the developers who had previously told the planning committee that the extra homes would “enhance the vitality of Witchford”.

Ms Voyias felt the proposal addressed the housing shortfall and would make a valuable contribution to the district’s land supply and would provide 30 per cent affordable housing.

County councillor Councillor Lorna Dupré had told the planning committee that the scheme gave no evidence of sustainability, it was located on the wrong side of Ely and was outside the development envelope.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Ely Standard. Click the link in the orange box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Appeal for dashcam footage after cyclist dies in collision

A man who was cycling along Shelford Road, just outside Fulbourn, died following a collision with a silver Vauxhall Corsa at 4.15pm on Friday July 24. Picture: POLICE

Teenage boy arrested over burglaries and vehicle theft

A 16-year-old boy from Ely who was arrested on suspicion of two burglaries and the theft of a vehicle has been bailed to return to police on August 19. The arrest was part of a county-wide crackdown to tackle burglary. Picture: POLICE

Two teenagers released on bail following Wisbech arson attack

Fire crews tackle a blaze at Mouth Lane, Wisbech St Mary, Speculation among residents is that it was deliberate. Picture; WISBECH STANDARD READER

Jail for driver who told police he couldn’t remember his name or date of birth when they stopped him for speeding

When Bozhidar Tsvetanov, 20, was stopped by officers in Rickwood Close, Mepal (pictured), on June 20, he told police that he couldn’t remember his name or date of birth. He has been jailed after pleading guilty to obstructing a constable and perverting the course of justice. Picture: GOOGLE STREET VIEW

Councillors and villagers tell planning inspector they don’t want eight acre field to be used for 70 houses

Developers put forward images of the field they want to develop for housing at Witchford Picture; east cambs planning portal

Most Read

Appeal for dashcam footage after cyclist dies in collision

A man who was cycling along Shelford Road, just outside Fulbourn, died following a collision with a silver Vauxhall Corsa at 4.15pm on Friday July 24. Picture: POLICE

Teenage boy arrested over burglaries and vehicle theft

A 16-year-old boy from Ely who was arrested on suspicion of two burglaries and the theft of a vehicle has been bailed to return to police on August 19. The arrest was part of a county-wide crackdown to tackle burglary. Picture: POLICE

Two teenagers released on bail following Wisbech arson attack

Fire crews tackle a blaze at Mouth Lane, Wisbech St Mary, Speculation among residents is that it was deliberate. Picture; WISBECH STANDARD READER

Jail for driver who told police he couldn’t remember his name or date of birth when they stopped him for speeding

When Bozhidar Tsvetanov, 20, was stopped by officers in Rickwood Close, Mepal (pictured), on June 20, he told police that he couldn’t remember his name or date of birth. He has been jailed after pleading guilty to obstructing a constable and perverting the course of justice. Picture: GOOGLE STREET VIEW

Councillors and villagers tell planning inspector they don’t want eight acre field to be used for 70 houses

Developers put forward images of the field they want to develop for housing at Witchford Picture; east cambs planning portal

Latest from the Ely Standard

Councillors and villagers tell planning inspector they don’t want eight acre field to be used for 70 houses

Developers put forward images of the field they want to develop for housing at Witchford Picture; east cambs planning portal

Councillor calls code of conduct complaint ‘politically motivated’ and ‘a calculated attempt to stifle debate’

Deputy council leader Josh Schumann (left) has made a formal code of conduct complaint against Cllr Simon Harries. It follows words used by Cllr Harries at an East Cambs Council meeting. Picture: ARCHANT

Two teenagers released on bail following Wisbech arson attack

Fire crews tackle a blaze at Mouth Lane, Wisbech St Mary, Speculation among residents is that it was deliberate. Picture; WISBECH STANDARD READER

Teenage boy arrested over burglaries and vehicle theft

A 16-year-old boy from Ely who was arrested on suspicion of two burglaries and the theft of a vehicle has been bailed to return to police on August 19. The arrest was part of a county-wide crackdown to tackle burglary. Picture: POLICE

Father of speedway star Danny Ayres said he was ‘too embarrassed’ to get help, inquest hears

Speedway star Danny Ayres tragically died on February 1 Picture: STEVE WALLER www.stephenwaller.com