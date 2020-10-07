Advanced search

Council wants to know how Covid-19 has affected businesses in east Cambridgeshire

PUBLISHED: 12:40 07 October 2020 | UPDATED: 12:40 07 October 2020

East Cambridgeshire District Council are urging business owners to take part in an online Covid-19 survey. Picture: Tim Mossholder / Pexels

Local business owners are being asked to complete an online survey about the impact Covid-19 has had on their livelihoods.

East Cambridgeshire District Council’s survey will be used to tailor its future support and advice as part of their coronavirus recovery plan.

Councillor Ian Bovingdon, chairman of the Covid-19 working group, says the information will be used in a bid to get businessnes back on their feet.

He said: “We’ve had a terrific response already from this survey, but we want to urge as many local organisations as possible to complete the survey before the deadline.

“COVID-19 recovery remains one of our top priorities and we’re here to support both businesses and residents.

“With this data, we can better understand how organisations have been affected and what concerns they have for the months ahead.

“This means we can provide additional help and support to help them get back on their feet.”

Local businesses have until October 16 to get their comments in.

To complete the survey, visit: www.surveymonkey.co.uk/r/ECDCCovidSurvey

