Council pays nearly £14m of COVID-19 grants to 1,148 businesses - apply now as deadline is ‘just around the corner’

Nearly £14 million in COVID-19 business grants have been paid to 1,148 East Cambridgeshire businesses - and the council is urging eligible companies that have not yet applied to do so before funding schemes end. Councillor David Brown, chairman of the finance and assets committee, is pictured. Picture: EAST CAMBS COUNCIL Archant

Nearly £14 million in COVID-19 business grants have been paid to 1,148 East Cambridgeshire businesses - and the council is urging eligible companies that have not yet applied to do so before funding schemes end.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Following a government announcement that the COVID-19 Small Business Grant and the Retail, Hospitality and Leisure Grant Funding programmes will close on August 28, East Cambs District Council is ‘making attempts to contact businesses that they know are eligible’.

To date, the council has received completed applications from 87 per cent of those contacted regarding all funding options.

The council said ‘even though community and sport group facilities are not classed as businesses, they are eligible for the Small Business and Retail, Hospitality and Leisure funding’.

MORE: Cambridgeshire councils say pandemic could cost them more than £100 million

Councillor David Brown, chairman of the finance and assets committee, said: “The closing date is just around the corner and we urge those businesses who fit the criteria, but have not yet applied, to do so.

“We would hate for eligible businesses to miss out on valuable financial support that has been earmarked for them.

“To those wary of applying, I would like to reiterate that this is a grant, not a loan, and does not need to be paid back.

“This funding will provide vital support for local organisations as they emerge from lockdown and try to adapt to the new normal.

“I urge those that do not want to accept the grant to let the council know as soon as possible so that we can update our records.”

MORE: Historic England emergency fund launched to help region’s heritage sites

Businesses that haven’t heard from the council can check their eligibility on the East Cambridgeshire District Council dedicated COVID-19 business support page.

For more information about the financial support for businesses, visit this website.