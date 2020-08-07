Advanced search

Council pays nearly £14m of COVID-19 grants to 1,148 businesses - apply now as deadline is ‘just around the corner’

PUBLISHED: 14:26 07 August 2020

Nearly £14 million in COVID-19 business grants have been paid to 1,148 East Cambridgeshire businesses - and the council is urging eligible companies that have not yet applied to do so before funding schemes end. Councillor David Brown, chairman of the finance and assets committee, is pictured. Picture: EAST CAMBS COUNCIL

Nearly £14 million in COVID-19 business grants have been paid to 1,148 East Cambridgeshire businesses - and the council is urging eligible companies that have not yet applied to do so before funding schemes end. Councillor David Brown, chairman of the finance and assets committee, is pictured. Picture: EAST CAMBS COUNCIL

Archant

Nearly £14 million in COVID-19 business grants have been paid to 1,148 East Cambridgeshire businesses - and the council is urging eligible companies that have not yet applied to do so before funding schemes end.

Following a government announcement that the COVID-19 Small Business Grant and the Retail, Hospitality and Leisure Grant Funding programmes will close on August 28, East Cambs District Council is ‘making attempts to contact businesses that they know are eligible’.

To date, the council has received completed applications from 87 per cent of those contacted regarding all funding options.

The council said ‘even though community and sport group facilities are not classed as businesses, they are eligible for the Small Business and Retail, Hospitality and Leisure funding’.

MORE: Cambridgeshire councils say pandemic could cost them more than £100 million

Councillor David Brown, chairman of the finance and assets committee, said: “The closing date is just around the corner and we urge those businesses who fit the criteria, but have not yet applied, to do so.

“We would hate for eligible businesses to miss out on valuable financial support that has been earmarked for them.

“To those wary of applying, I would like to reiterate that this is a grant, not a loan, and does not need to be paid back.

“This funding will provide vital support for local organisations as they emerge from lockdown and try to adapt to the new normal.

“I urge those that do not want to accept the grant to let the council know as soon as possible so that we can update our records.”

MORE: Historic England emergency fund launched to help region’s heritage sites

Businesses that haven’t heard from the council can check their eligibility on the East Cambridgeshire District Council dedicated COVID-19 business support page.

For more information about the financial support for businesses, visit this website.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Ely Standard. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Most Read

Man caught on camera punching and kicking car for more than a minute

Man caught on camera repeatedly hitting a car for more than a minute in Badgeney Road, March. Picture: SUPPLIED.

Cyclist dies following roundabout collision with car

A male cyclist in his 50s was cycling along a roundabout at the A603 junction with Barton Road, when he was involved in a collision with a white Vauxhall Astra. Picture: GOOGLE STREET VIEW

Where to eat out for half price in Ely and East Cambs throughout August

Dozens of restaurants and cafes across East Cambridgeshire have signed up to the Government’s ‘Eat Out To Help Out’ initiative. Can you spot your favourite?

CCTV released after knifepoint robbery at the One Stop store in Littleport

Do you recognise this man? Police are appealing for information following a knifepoint robbery at the One Stop shop in Littleport,

Combine harvester blaze spreads to 20 acres of crops and stubble on east Cambs farm

The field stubble fire on Lockspit Hall Drove in Cottenham started after a combine harvester caught fire. Picture: Twitter/@cambsfrs

Most Read

Man caught on camera punching and kicking car for more than a minute

Man caught on camera repeatedly hitting a car for more than a minute in Badgeney Road, March. Picture: SUPPLIED.

Cyclist dies following roundabout collision with car

A male cyclist in his 50s was cycling along a roundabout at the A603 junction with Barton Road, when he was involved in a collision with a white Vauxhall Astra. Picture: GOOGLE STREET VIEW

Where to eat out for half price in Ely and East Cambs throughout August

Dozens of restaurants and cafes across East Cambridgeshire have signed up to the Government’s ‘Eat Out To Help Out’ initiative. Can you spot your favourite?

CCTV released after knifepoint robbery at the One Stop store in Littleport

Do you recognise this man? Police are appealing for information following a knifepoint robbery at the One Stop shop in Littleport,

Combine harvester blaze spreads to 20 acres of crops and stubble on east Cambs farm

The field stubble fire on Lockspit Hall Drove in Cottenham started after a combine harvester caught fire. Picture: Twitter/@cambsfrs

Latest from the Ely Standard

Charity tells MP Lucy Frazer that retirement complex will still close but not until all residents find alternative housing

South Cambridgeshire Liberal Democrats (who visited the home this year) were angry that a letter had

Council pays nearly £14m of COVID-19 grants to 1,148 businesses - apply now as deadline is ‘just around the corner’

Nearly £14 million in COVID-19 business grants have been paid to 1,148 East Cambridgeshire businesses - and the council is urging eligible companies that have not yet applied to do so before funding schemes end. Councillor David Brown, chairman of the finance and assets committee, is pictured. Picture: EAST CAMBS COUNCIL

Three men arrested at homes in connection with burglary

Three ‘priority suspects’ were arrested at their homes in Fordham, Littleport and March in connection with a burglary in Sutton on July 13 and the theft of a motor vehicle in Longstanton on July 18. Picture: PXHere/For Illustrative Purposes Only

‘Community champion’ appeals for more shoe donations ahead of charity collection next week

Ely community champion Fleur Patten has filled her garage with donated shoes for Shoe Aid. She is now appealing for more footwear ahead of two members of the charity?s team driving their van from the Nottingham base to Ely on Friday August 14. Picture: FLEUR PATTEN/MILES OF SMILES

How you can help the Ely Standard keep our community together and informed

Editor John Elworthy (pictured) on how you can help this newspaper keep our community together and informed. Picture: Archant