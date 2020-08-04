Video

Now is the perfect time to enter commercial business in the community category at this year’s Ely Standard Business Awards

With countless companies integrating into their communities more than ever before due to the Covid-19 pandemic, now is the perfect time to enter our commercial business in the community/corporate social responsibility category.

The award is designed to recognise significant achievement and major contribution to local communities without expectation or direct commercial benefit...

You could argue that’s a bleak canvass to background this year’s business awards, which are, as always, a celebration of success and entrepreneurship in East Cambridgeshire.

But in post-lockdown Britain we should not lose our ability and will to succeed. To motivate ourselves and our businesses. To champion our successes. And to share those aspirations and achievements with others.

The Ely Standard 2020 business awards may feel a little different this year. And they may look a little different as we, rightly so, extend the deadline for entries and put the ceremony back to December.

But we do hope you feel confident – and inspired –enough to download an entry form that could take you through to our winners’ ceremony.

For those that have been before you they will testify to its positivity and we would encourage you to take part.

2020 may have had the stuffing knocked out of it and there may be a fragile road to recovery but we’re less than midway through the year and the bounce back we hope has begun.

The sponsor of the community/corporate social responsibility category is Nestlé Purina PetCare.

The entry deadline for the 2020 awards is September 30 at 5pm. All entries can be made via www.elybusinessawards.co.uk

The 2020 Ely Standard Business Awards promises to be the stand-out night of the year where firms and their people will be honoured for the hard work and achievements of the previous 12 months.

This year’s award ceremony takes place at Ely Cathedral on Friday December 4.

CATEGORIES

New Business of the Year

Small Medium Enterprises of the Year

Family Business of the Year

Supporting Young People Award

Commercial Business in The Community

The Customer Service Award

Business Growth Award

Business Person of the Year

Employer of the Year

The Innovation Award

Special Covid-19 Award

Criteria for each of the categories can be found on the awards website.

The Judges’ Award & The Business of the Year Award - these awards are not directly entered but chosen by the judges and will be announced on the night.