Still plenty of time to enter young people in our awards

Ely Standard East Cambridgeshire Business Awards 2019 Supporting Young People winner Dynamic Creative. Picture: IAN CARTER AdGarry Samuels

No one is yet quite sure what the economic landscape of East Cambridgeshire will look like in a few months.

What we can be assured of, however, is that we know the resilience and entrepreneurial spirit of our region will not falter.

It’s a recurrent theme exemplified through the annual Ely Standard Business Awards.

No more so than in the determination of businesses to support and encourage upcoming generations – the focus category of this week is the ‘supporting young people’ award, which is sponsored by King’s Ely.

Dynamic Creative were the worthy winners in 2020, noting after their success that plans for 2020 and beyond including “finding new and interesting projects, learning new skills and pushing on”.

First though is the gradual return to work, a thought echoed this week by John Bridge, chief executive of the Cambridgeshire Chamber of Commerce and a long- standing supporter of the Ely business awards.

He remains cautious about the Prime Minister’s loosening of lockdown restrictions and believes working from home will be the norm for many employees for the time being.

“I certainly share the Prime Minister’s ambition to see more people return safely to work over the coming weeks,” he said.

“I know that companies will do everything they can to protect their employees and customers, maintain social distancing and operate successfully as more sections of the economy are permitted to re-open.”

He added: “We will need to see detailed plans for the phased easing of restrictions supported by clear guidance. “It is imperative that companies have detailed advice on what will need to change in the workplace, including clarity on the use of Personal Protection Equipment (PPE).”

Reservations aside, however, he is hopeful the economy can “plan to restart, rebuild and renew”. And that, assuredly, will be continuing to test their mettle when it comes to developing the careers and opportunities for young people.

If you can show how your company is doing just that please do consider entering our business awards. As Dynamic Creative said after winning their award last year: “It was nice to be recognised for something that we always have done”.

They added: “We would certainly recommend it- it’s also a great night out for the company.”

The entry deadline for the 2020 awards is September 30 at 5pm.

All entries can be made through the awards website www.elybusinessawards.co.uk