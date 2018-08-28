Video

Millions of pounds at risk as a former manager of Dream Lodges holiday homes lifts the lids on bosses who had ‘no loyalty toward its owners, staff or customers’

Dream Lodges boss Simon Moir with some of the holiday homes from the nine parks his company owned prior to going into administration last week. Questions will be asked about those who have paid for homes and for holidays. Picture: ARCHANT Archant

A former manager of Dream Lodges – the holiday homes conglomerate now in administration – believes losses will run into many millions.

And those most affected by the decision to call in administrators are likely to be those who have paid for holiday homes in advance of them being built.

Mark Kent was until last week manager of the Clacton park and he has decided to “go public” after being angered by the suddenness of the firm’s collapse and the way he feels he and his colleagues have been treated.

Six of the nine parks owned by the firm – that in Cambridgeshire included the Lazy Otter Meadows site near Ely – have closed and the other three are not accepting further bookings.

One customer of the Lazy Otter Meadows site said uncertainty over what was happening ruined his Christmas and left him out of pocket.

“I booked 18 months in advance for our dream lodge Christmas break and was told it was cancelled three days before,” he said.

“There was no refund and no one called back or responded to emails.”

Prior to the company going into administration he told a holiday review website: “Do not book with this company as they are truly awful and just want your money. My family and I are devastated and they still owe me £1,000.”

Mr Kent said: “Dream Lodge has no loyalty toward its owners, staff or customers.

“It is my opinion the directors Simon Moir and Lisa Moir have ripped off many owners out of their hard earned life savings.

“They will have blood on their hands as many investors lost their savings and it will bring ill health and even death.”

He said in recent times both owners and investors had been denied important information about the company’s decline and staff knew something serious was afoot.

“I’m disgusted with myself for even working for such a company that’s full of lies and rudeness and no support what so ever,” he said.

“I am so appalled and am ashamed to have even worked for this company knowing they have ripped so many people off.”

Former staff, lodge owners, investors customers of Dream Lodge are among those airing their grievances.

One former worker said: “I too was an employee until a few days ago when I was told the company was in administration and I was asked for any company property I had i.e. my keys.

“I was told to go with my redundancy information and case number so I can claim money owed through the government as the company cannot pay us.”

The worker added: “I feel so sorry for everyone who has lodges and investments who are owed a lot of money. There is also the issue of holidays booked and paid for that will not be honoured.

“I have just been informed that all ex staff are not allowed on the parks even to pick up personal belongings; it is a complete joke.”

One other contributor to a website containing dozens of comments about the administration said the gas has been cut off at one park where there are elderly residents.

And he wants administrators to find out how many lodges have been paid for but not built – he estimates there could be as many as 500 and up to £10 million paid for holiday lodges in advance.

Another ex employee described the situation as “heart breaking” but cannot understand the sudden collapse.

“It had, in theory, a good business model but greed seems to have been the major factor in the ruination of it.

“People have lost everything; it is a shameful way to conduct business.”

He added: “I urge people to get their paperwork in order. Any correspondence from the company such as proof of purchase will be needed.

“I fear this will be big news as millions of pounds involved.”

One man wrote that he was both a lodge owner and also had a son who, until last week, worked for the company.

“It has left owners like us not knowing whether our lodges are safe and what the administrators will do to us.”

An elderly couple living at Westfield Park in East Sussex – one of the company’s sites – have been without gas since last week and were told it will not be put back on until Tuesday.

Their son said; “Do not book with this company. My parents own a lodge there and it a big mistake as they wish they never bought it.

“At the moment the whole park in Westfield has no gas left. It ran out and is not being put back on till Tuesday. There are a lot of old people that live on this park and it is totally unfair for them. The Dream Lodge group has not paid the gas on the site so only a limited amount was given.

“My parents invested a lot of money into this company so I am not sure if they will get it back. They have shares in another lodge on the park and the company has stopped giving them their monthly interest but still have the nerve to rent it out so they are still earning out of this.

“You cannot get hold of no one as they ignore phones and emails.”

At least 80 of the 120 Dream Lodge Group staff have been made redundant and administrator Deloitte was appointed last week by the firm’s Essex-based parent company, Walsham Chalet Park Ltd. The company blamed a “period of financial pressure”.

Dream Lodge Group’s portfolio includes Fornham Park in Bury St Edmunds, Elm Farm Country Park in Thorpe-le-Soken, Essex; Norfolk Park Homes in North Walsham; Lazy Otter Meadows in Ely; Blossom Hill Park in Honiton; The Sanctuary in Newbury; Hilton Woods near Whitstone, Cornwall, and Woodlands Park in Westfield, East Sussex.