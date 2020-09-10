Advanced search

East Cambs council launches online survey to asses Covid-19 impact on local business

PUBLISHED: 13:07 10 September 2020 | UPDATED: 13:07 10 September 2020

East Cambridgeshire District Council has launched an online survey to assess the impact of Covid-19 on local businesses. Picture: energepic.com / Pexels

East Cambridgeshire District Council has launched an online survey to assess the impact of Covid-19 on local businesses. Picture: energepic.com / Pexels

energepic.com / Pexels

East Cambridgeshire District Council has launched an online survey to assess the impact of Covid-19 on businesses across the region.

In a bid to capture information about how the pandemic has affected businesses, the survey will provide an overview of the predicted long-term effects.

The council will use this data to further tailor the support and advice it provides as part of its Covid-19 recovery plan.

The survey will cover everything from the financial impact of business disruption, measures taken to cope with the impact of the pandemic and if support schemes were accessed.

It will also cover how Covid-19 has affected training and apprenticeship programmes, the impact on supply chains and key concerns for the year ahead.

Councillor Ian Bovingdon, chairman of the Covid-19 Working Group, said the online survey is “just the start” of the council’s plans.

He said: “We want to gather data on the impact of Covid-19 to date to provide us with insight into how we can further support our local organisations as they restart following the lockdown period.

“This survey is just the start of what we hope will be an ongoing conversation between the Council and local businesses as we all work towards getting back to some sense of normal.

You may also want to watch:

“We want to know how organisations have been affected and what their concerns are about the months ahead so that we can establish what additional guidance and support will be most useful in helping them recover.”

Councillor Anna Bailey, leader of East Cambridgeshire District Council, said: “Covid-19 recovery is one of our top priorities as a council.

“Rejuvenating the district’s economy, business and tourism are key promises in our 2020-2023 corporate plan, and we want to do everything we can to ensure we are helping businesses as they navigate the ‘new normal’.

“Lockdown may be over, but the pandemic has not gone away. The new normal is one of social distancing, hygiene and safety.

“We need to support both residents and businesses as we try and get back to doing the things we enjoy as safely as possible.

“We can and will get our local economy back on track.

“A key part of this is establishing how organisations in the area have coped so far, how they feel about the future and what they need from us a council to help them.”

To complete, visit: www.surveymonkey.co.uk/r/ECDCCovidSurvey

For more information, visit: www.eastcambs.gov.uk/content/coronavirus-information-businesses

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Ely Standard. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Most Read

Men charged with attempted murder after shooting that left man with life-threatening injuries

Soham men Craig Garrod, 26, of Hill Drove, and Wayne Bonus, 38, of Sand Street, have been charged with attempted murder after a man was shot in Eye Hill Drove at 1.40am on Saturday (September 5). Kevin Thompson, 39, of Eastern Avenue, has been charged with assisting an offender and will also appear in court this morning. Picture: SUPPLIED

JD Wetherspoon enters plans for its Ely pub

Wetherspoon will oipen in this Grade II listed former boarding house for King's Ely students subject to planning consent. Picture; GOOGLE

Ely and Cambridge rail services disrupted after lorry hits bridge

Passengers travelling between Ely, Cambridge and Ipswich are being told to expect disruptions after a lorry hit a railway bridge in Cambridge today. Coldhams Lane, where the incident happened, is also closed. Pictures: Network Rail

Bin collection lorry narrowly avoids entering Fenland river after leaving road

Pictures show the bin lorry just metres away from the Fenland river at Bedford Bank in Welney. Picture: Frances Woods

Three men arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after shooting in Cambs town

Three men have been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder following a shooting in Soham in the early hours of today (Saturday September 5). Police were called by the ambulance service at about 1.40am with reports of a man in his 30s having been shot in Eye Hill Drove. Picture: SUPPLIED

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Most Read

Men charged with attempted murder after shooting that left man with life-threatening injuries

Soham men Craig Garrod, 26, of Hill Drove, and Wayne Bonus, 38, of Sand Street, have been charged with attempted murder after a man was shot in Eye Hill Drove at 1.40am on Saturday (September 5). Kevin Thompson, 39, of Eastern Avenue, has been charged with assisting an offender and will also appear in court this morning. Picture: SUPPLIED

JD Wetherspoon enters plans for its Ely pub

Wetherspoon will oipen in this Grade II listed former boarding house for King's Ely students subject to planning consent. Picture; GOOGLE

Ely and Cambridge rail services disrupted after lorry hits bridge

Passengers travelling between Ely, Cambridge and Ipswich are being told to expect disruptions after a lorry hit a railway bridge in Cambridge today. Coldhams Lane, where the incident happened, is also closed. Pictures: Network Rail

Bin collection lorry narrowly avoids entering Fenland river after leaving road

Pictures show the bin lorry just metres away from the Fenland river at Bedford Bank in Welney. Picture: Frances Woods

Three men arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after shooting in Cambs town

Three men have been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder following a shooting in Soham in the early hours of today (Saturday September 5). Police were called by the ambulance service at about 1.40am with reports of a man in his 30s having been shot in Eye Hill Drove. Picture: SUPPLIED

Latest from the Ely Standard

East Cambs council launches online survey to asses Covid-19 impact on local business

East Cambridgeshire District Council has launched an online survey to assess the impact of Covid-19 on local businesses. Picture: energepic.com / Pexels

Littleport runners ‘doing it for John’ as they team up for charity event

Littleport runners turned out in force for a charity run in memory of friend Wendy Johnson’s husband John, who died from cancer last year. T-shirts were worn and cakes were also made for the event. Picture: SUPPLIED/CATHY GIBB-DE SWARTE

‘We must use our public transport networks – or risk losing them’ urges Mayor James Palmer

Mayor James Palmer takes a tour with Stagecoach buses to see the extra steps in place for bus travel. The Mayor (L) pictured with Danny Smith, Stagecoach's Acting Assistant Operations Manager. Pictures: Stagecoach

‘It’s like the Manchester United of the prison service’ - inside the life of an officer at one of Britain’s top prisons

Alwyn Roberts has worked at HMP Whitemoor in March for most of his 33-year career in the prison service, and says he would not have it any other way. Picture: COLIN UNDERWOOD/SUPPLIED/PA/PA ARCHIVE

Zoom meetings, picnics in the park and a socially distanced handover as Lions club welcomes new president

Littleport Lions past president Michael Stares handing over to new president Ann Ransley. Picture: DAVID ELLIS/LITTLEPORT LIONS CLUB