Coronavirus forces Soham-based graphics firm to apply its expertise in new areas

Display Graphics in Soham usually works in the events industry and has been applying its expertise to help business once coronavirus restrictions are lifted. Image: Display Graphics Display Graphics

A Soham-based company that creates materials for exhibitions and trade shows is applying its expertise in new areas to help businesses when the coronavirus lockdown measures are eased.

This sanitation station could be used in a classroom or nursery. Image: Display Graphics This sanitation station could be used in a classroom or nursery. Image: Display Graphics

Display Graphics, on the Ashley Industrial Estate, design and create exhibition stands and displays for companies appearing at events and conferences - but the events industry was among the first to crash once social distancing measures were introduced.

So the team have been applying their skills and expertise in layout design, how people move around spaces and graphics to create materials that can support businesses and other public spaces when the coronavirus lockdown measures are eased.

They have produced concepts for screens in supermarkets and offices, signage to guide the flow of people around shops and even developed sanitation stations for public spaces and classrooms.

Alex Parmee, one of the company directors, said: “We’ve had to work hard to see what we could turn our hand to quickly.

Signage in shops and other public spaces is going to be essential to for guiding people when coronavirus restrictions are eased. Image: Display Graphics Signage in shops and other public spaces is going to be essential to for guiding people when coronavirus restrictions are eased. Image: Display Graphics

“We’ve already got 35 years worth of expertise in design and build, drawing up layouts that tie into regulations and working out people flow and one way systems, through to building what’s needed, fitting out the space and supplying the branded vinyl graphics.”

“We have managed to create something we think is going be invaluable as people slowly return to work and other daily settings, following the government’s announcement on easing the lockdown.”

He added: “We are able to design, supply and fit products for zoning and cubicles, physical separation, wipeable surface counters, outdoor counters and sanitising stations.

Display Graphics in Soham usually works in the events industry and has been applying its expertise to help business once coronavirus restrictions are lifted. This display stand can hold hand sanitiser for customers to use. Image: Display Graphics Display Graphics in Soham usually works in the events industry and has been applying its expertise to help business once coronavirus restrictions are lifted. This display stand can hold hand sanitiser for customers to use. Image: Display Graphics

“All the things we now have to all think about as part of our daily lives as we start to move around more and return to education settings, hospitality, department stores, places of worship, communal halls, bank counters, airline check-in and reception areas, for example.”

Non-essential shops are due to reopen on June 15 if they meet specific guidelines to protect staff and shoppers including clear signage to explain social distancing measures, considering one-way systems and installing cleaning stations.

Andy added: “It’s something businesses want to get right.”