A company from Cambridgeshire has been named one of the best rural businesses in the country after winning regional awards.

Corkers Crisps Ltd, from Little Downham, was named best rural diversification project and best rural food or drink business at the east regional finals of the Rural Business Awards.

Corkers will now go on to represent the east at the national final in February 2020.

The Rural Business Awards 2019/20, in partnership with Amazon, will mark the awards' fifth year of celebrating the success of businesses across the UK's rural economy.

Speaking after picking up the award, David Gleenan from Corkers Crisps, said: "It's a fantastic feeling to be recognised by an industry leader such as Amazon.

"We are very proud of the work we do and look forward to representing Cambridgeshire in the national finals."

Corkers hand prepare their vegetable and potato crisp range by using local ingredients.

To find out more about the Rural Business Awards visit www.ruralbusinessawards.co.uk