Advanced search

Corkers Crisps up for top rural award for going 'above and beyond'

06 February, 2020 - 17:03
Gourmet crisp manufacturer Corkers is hoping to win a top rural award ten years after being founded by two best friends. Rebecca Ruck Keene (right) presenting Corkers Crisps with their regional Rural Business Award. Picture: CORKERS

Gourmet crisp manufacturer Corkers is hoping to win a top rural award ten years after being founded by two best friends. Rebecca Ruck Keene (right) presenting Corkers Crisps with their regional Rural Business Award. Picture: CORKERS

Archant

Gourmet crisp manufacturer Corkers is hoping to win a top rural award ten years after being founded by two best friends.

The business in Little Downham, near Ely, has been nominated for the Best Rural Diversification Project in the Rural Business Awards on February 27 after winning the East regional final.

The award, sponsored by property consultancy Fisher German, recognises farms that have gone "above and beyond".

And Corkers' success has also seen it nominated in the Best Food and Drink category at the awards.

Best friends Ross Taylor and Rod Garnham were inspired to set up the business in 2009 after eating bad crisps on a skiing holiday.

Having grown high-quality Naturalo potatoes - which are perfect for frying - on their farm for many years, the pair thought this was something they could turn their hands to.

You may also want to watch:

They decided to test their product by sending homemade trial versions off to crisp manufacturers, who thought they were of excellent quality.

Caroline Bosworth, head of business development at Corkers, said: "What started off as a bright idea on a ski trip has grown into a highly successful business which turns over around £10 million.

"The peaty soil of the Fens gives our potatoes a distinctive taste and crunch, making them perfect for crisps.

"We're ever hopeful we can win the national award, but even if we don't, we can't wait to meet the fellow finalists and learn about all the great things they're doing.

Corkers Crisps come in a wide variety of flavours - and even started making crisps out of vegetables like parsnip and beetroot in 2015.

Their products can be found in major outlets such as Waitrose, online on Ocado, and on trains and Easyjet flights.

Rebecca Ruck Keene, head of rural services for the South Central region at Fisher German, praised Corkers Crisps for taking what it already had and turning it into something far greater.

She said: "It's amazing how a bowl of substandard crisps on a skiing holiday resulted in a brilliant example of farm diversification."

Most Read

Jail for Ely man who stabbed ‘friend’ multiple times through window of a car

Crosswell (left), of Chiefs Street, Ely, pleaded guilty to possession of an offensive weapon and was sentenced to 15 months in a Young Offender Institution. Juchiewicz pleaded guilty to grievous bodily harm with intent and possession of an offensive weapon and was sentenced to seven years in a Young Offender Institution. Picture: CAMBS POLICE

Driver’s lucky escape as his mobile crane unit comes to grief on Fen road that was only resurfaced a repaired last year

The mobile crane unit that came off Farthing Drove between Sedge Fen and Shippea Hill today, Picture; JOHN ELWORTHY

Popular pub in Ely relaunched under new owners

Bright future ahead at Kings Arms relaunch in Ely. The pub has been taken over by new owners. Picture: MIKE ROUSE

Here’s why police stopped alongside a breakdown recovery truck in Littleport today

Police seized this break down truck in Littleport after discovering it was unsafe and had no tax or insurance. Picture; EAST CAMBS POLICE

Spate of crime in Littleport overnight as tools are stolen from vans and tyres are slashed

It was a night of crime in Littleport on Saturday, February 1 after car tyres were slashed and vans were broken into. Picture: GoogleMaps/Archant/File

Most Read

Jail for Ely man who stabbed ‘friend’ multiple times through window of a car

Crosswell (left), of Chiefs Street, Ely, pleaded guilty to possession of an offensive weapon and was sentenced to 15 months in a Young Offender Institution. Juchiewicz pleaded guilty to grievous bodily harm with intent and possession of an offensive weapon and was sentenced to seven years in a Young Offender Institution. Picture: CAMBS POLICE

Driver’s lucky escape as his mobile crane unit comes to grief on Fen road that was only resurfaced a repaired last year

The mobile crane unit that came off Farthing Drove between Sedge Fen and Shippea Hill today, Picture; JOHN ELWORTHY

Popular pub in Ely relaunched under new owners

Bright future ahead at Kings Arms relaunch in Ely. The pub has been taken over by new owners. Picture: MIKE ROUSE

Here’s why police stopped alongside a breakdown recovery truck in Littleport today

Police seized this break down truck in Littleport after discovering it was unsafe and had no tax or insurance. Picture; EAST CAMBS POLICE

Spate of crime in Littleport overnight as tools are stolen from vans and tyres are slashed

It was a night of crime in Littleport on Saturday, February 1 after car tyres were slashed and vans were broken into. Picture: GoogleMaps/Archant/File

Latest from the Ely Standard

Corkers Crisps up for top rural award for going ‘above and beyond’

Gourmet crisp manufacturer Corkers is hoping to win a top rural award ten years after being founded by two best friends. Rebecca Ruck Keene (right) presenting Corkers Crisps with their regional Rural Business Award. Picture: CORKERS

Great British Bake Off’s Sandi Toksvig book becomes one millionth entry at £17m Cambridge University storage facility in Ely

Sandi Toksvig's (left) book 'Toksvig's Guide to France' has become the one millionth entry at Cambridge University Library's storage facility in Ely. Pictures: Ian West/PA Wire/PA Images/Cambridge University

Treat your loved one to an evening at Ely Cathedral’s annual ‘sparkling Valentine’s concert’

Ely Cathedral’s annual ‘sparkling Valentine’s concert’ returns to the city on Friday February 15 with guest soloists including soprano Susan Parkes, violinist Martyn Jackson and pianist Warren Mailley-Smith. Picture: ELY CATHEDRAL

Childminders from Ely awarded almost £10,000 to build children’s confidence in new project

Childminders from Ely awarded almost £10,000 to build children’s confidence in new project. Pictured are Sue Smith and Susie Morris. Picture: SUE SMITH

Upgrade of Cambridge to Huntingdon A14 will open ahead of schedule it has been announced today

The 750-metre long River Great Ouse Viaduct on the A14 Huntingdon southern bypass
Drive 24