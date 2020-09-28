Managing director say his company ‘well placed to cope with the disruption’ caused by Covid-19 pandemic as it moves into new Ely headquarters

New Ely HQ for dB Broadcast at Lancaster Way Business Park. Picture; dB Broadcast Archant

An Ely company – recognised by the Sunday Times Tech Track 100 listing as one of the fastest growing technology concerns in the UK- has completed a move to new premises.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

dB Broadcast - who enjoyed a £54m turnover last year -has moved to a 1.6-acre site on Lancaster Way Business Park.

Building work started in late 2019 and their new HQ boasts an internal floor space of around 2,300 sq. m (25,000 sq. ft.) split over two floors.

“Aurora House has been designed to be highly energy efficient and to fit well into its rural surroundings,” said a company spokesperson.

David Bird, founder and managing director, said: “After 30 years of building the company from the ground up, I am extremely proud of my team for helping realise my dreams of our own purpose-built premises.

“I believe this is a new dawn for dB and represents a springboard for the company to embrace the IP revolution currently underway in our exciting, ever-evolving industry.”

In a foreword to the annual report Mr Bird says the duration and impact of the Covid-19 pandemic, as well as the effectiveness of government and central bank responses are still unclear.

“The principal business risk for the company continues to be uncertainties over technological developments within a competitive market,” he said.

“Further risks and uncertainties that require close management include the formation of new relationships with IT/software vendors, competition from the IT industry and obtaining and developing suitable personnel skill sets.”

However, Mr Bird said that due to the company’s “unrivalled technological and quality, future outlook is extremely positive”.

He said the company has a core level of around 50 workers but this can quickly scale up and down from 250 due to its relationships with employment businesses, agencies, freelancers, and sub-contractors

He said the move to new premises would mean a significant reduction in costs because of being able to end lease agreements on three premises.

“As a result of its business model and cost management strategies, the group and company are well placed to cope with the disruptions caused by the covid19 pandemic,” he said.

Since it began in 1989, dB Broadcast has carried out hundreds of installations all over the world.

It has grown to become the largest independent UK based system integrator, responsible for some of the largest broadcast industry projects delivered over the last few years.

The company, in its annual report, says its principal activities are still consultancy, project management, design equipment sourcing, installing configuration, testing commissioning training and after-sales support of broadcasting technologies.