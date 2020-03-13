2020 Ely Standard Business Awards: Cava and canapes launch, dates for entries announced with spectacular finale in the Lady Chapel of Ely Cathedral

2020 Ely Standard Business Awards: Guests including judges, sponsors and past winners gathered at the Poets House, Ely, to launch this year's business awards. The awards culminate with a gala dinner at Ely Cathedral. The guests were welcomed by Ely Standard Editor John Elworthy. Picture; HARRY RUTTER Archant

We're off - and almost running. The 2020 Ely Standard Business Awards are confirmed.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

2020 Ely Standard Business Awards: Guests including judges, sponsors and past winners gathered at the Poets House, Ely, to launch this year's business awards. The awards culminate with a gala dinner at Ely Cathedral. The guests were welcomed by Ely Standard Editor John Elworthy. Picture; HARRY RUTTER 2020 Ely Standard Business Awards: Guests including judges, sponsors and past winners gathered at the Poets House, Ely, to launch this year's business awards. The awards culminate with a gala dinner at Ely Cathedral. The guests were welcomed by Ely Standard Editor John Elworthy. Picture; HARRY RUTTER

Sponsors, judges, past winners and representatives from the Ely Standard toasted the launch of this year's awards with a meet and greet, Cava and canapes reception at Poets House, Ely.

Guests were welcomed by Editor John Elworthy who explained how many of the firms and individual businesses who had taken part over the years had benefited from the awards.

The 2020 Ely Standard East Cambridgeshire Business Awards launch event at Poets House, Ely on January 24. Picture: Harry Rutter/ARCHANT The 2020 Ely Standard East Cambridgeshire Business Awards launch event at Poets House, Ely on January 24. Picture: Harry Rutter/ARCHANT

"It's proven to be an excellent way to profile your company - businesses want to work with an award winning company, people want to work for an award winning company too," he said.

He also explained that many businesses found entering the awards boosted staff morale "and it's an excellent way of showing your staff you are proud of your company and what you and your team have achieved".

The 2020 Ely Standard East Cambridgeshire Business Awards launch event at Poets House, Ely on January 24. Picture: Harry Rutter/ARCHANT The 2020 Ely Standard East Cambridgeshire Business Awards launch event at Poets House, Ely on January 24. Picture: Harry Rutter/ARCHANT

Not only that, he said, but putting the finalist logos to marketing material "creates a unique selling point for your company".

Guests were also welcomed by Sarah Scott-Foster, our parent company's events manager, who explained in more detail the categories for 2020 and the changes that have been introduced.

The 2020 Ely Standard East Cambridgeshire Business Awards launch event at Poets House, Ely on January 24. Picture: Harry Rutter/ARCHANT The 2020 Ely Standard East Cambridgeshire Business Awards launch event at Poets House, Ely on January 24. Picture: Harry Rutter/ARCHANT

Peter Watts, a long-standing judge representing the Cambridgeshire Chamber of Commerce, urged would be entries to ensure their read the criteria thoroughly, keep entries factual, provide back-up information and index detail "correctly and clearly".

Once you've prepared your entry, he said, "read it once, leave it for a short time and then go back and read it again. And enter on time and check your entry has arrived."

He also explained that the final stages of the process will include a visit from our judges, either at your premises or a convenient location.

Timeline / Dates to remember

13th March 2020: Open for Entries;

3rd July 2020: Entry Deadline;

17th July 2020: Judges' meeting & short listing;

20th July 2020: Judging visits commence;

4th September 2020: Final judges' meeting;

25th September 2020: The Ely Standard Business Awards.

Winners to be announced on the night!

The Ely Standard is again proud to announce East Cambridgeshire District Council as our headline sponsor which culminates in spectacular fashion with the awards night in the Lady Chapel at Ely Cathedral.

You may also want to watch: