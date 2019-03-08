Advanced search

Local Impact Business

Cambridgeshire one of three areas of the country being tackled by new Government campaign to end the misery of modern slavery -

PUBLISHED: 13:31 24 April 2019 | UPDATED: 13:55 24 April 2019

Modern slavery helpline: New campaign across Cambridgeshire launched in bid to bring to an end instances of modern day slavery. The campaign will encourage reporting of concerns. Picture; GOVERNMENT

Modern slavery helpline: New campaign across Cambridgeshire launched in bid to bring to an end instances of modern day slavery. The campaign will encourage reporting of concerns. Picture; GOVERNMENT

Archant

Cambridgeshire is one of three areas of the country being singled out by the Government in a bid to clamp down on modern slavery.

Modern slavery helpline: New campaign across Cambridgeshire launched in bid to bring to an end instances of modern day slavery. The campaign will encourage reporting of concerns. Picture; GOVERNMENT Modern slavery helpline: New campaign across Cambridgeshire launched in bid to bring to an end instances of modern day slavery. The campaign will encourage reporting of concerns. Picture; GOVERNMENT

Together with West Yorkshire and the West Midlands, the county is being targeted with posters, advertisements and a social media campaign with the emphasis of modern slavery “hiding in plain sight”.

Front line workers in banking, recruitment and healthcare are being specifically alerted to ensure recognition of the signs of modern slavery.

Common indicators of modern slavery are likely to include people forced to pay cash wages into someone else's bank account or someone being accompanied to and from an appointment by someone who is obviously not a relative.

A Government spokesman said they wanted “to end the scourge of modern slavery in Peterborough.

Modern slavery helpline: New campaign across Cambridgeshire launched in bid to bring to an end instances of modern day slavery. The campaign will encourage reporting of concerns. Picture; GOVERNMENTModern slavery helpline: New campaign across Cambridgeshire launched in bid to bring to an end instances of modern day slavery. The campaign will encourage reporting of concerns. Picture; GOVERNMENT

“Based on intelligence from the police and the Gangmasters' and Labour Abuse Authority (GLAA), it has chosen to run this campaign in areas where it is likely to have an impact.

“The Government has made great progress in working with its partners in Peterborough and wants to build on this to work with front-line professionals and help save lives.”

Last year Stop the Traffik (STT) and Barclays provided training for the bank's front-line staff in Peterborough together with local police.

The Government spokesman said: “The scale of modern slavery in the UK is significant, and the number of potential victims identified is increasing year on year”. The spokesman said that estimates from the National Crime Agency show that there were 18 potential victims in Cambridgeshire in 2018, while across the UK nearly 7,000 potential victims were referred to the UK's National Referral Mechanism.

Modern slavery helpline: New campaign across Cambridgeshire launched in bid to bring to an end instances of modern day slavery. The campaign will encourage reporting of concerns. Picture; GOVERNMENT Modern slavery helpline: New campaign across Cambridgeshire launched in bid to bring to an end instances of modern day slavery. The campaign will encourage reporting of concerns. Picture; GOVERNMENT

“The Prime Minister made modern slavery a priority, setting up a dedicated modern slavery taskforce to help reach the UN global goal of eradicating modern slavery by 2030,” said the spokesman.

Workers in the sectors identified in the Government campaign are said to be those most likely to come into frequent contact with potential victims.

“It is intended that this campaign will help workers to learn the signs of modern slavery and report potential victims to the modern slavery helpline,” said the spokesman.

GLAA chief executive Michael Rich said: “Modern slavery hides in plain sight.

“This campaign is vitally important in educating those workers about what signs to be alert to, what they can do to help, and who to contact if they have concerns.

“They are our eyes and ears and the information they provide could be crucial – it could end suffering and even save lives.”

Most Read

Death announced of Roy Alfred Carter, aged 87, who for three decades was head of physical education and geography at Witchford Village College

Roy Carter whose death has been announced. The photos have been provided by his family and are reflect in part his sporting achievements in Cambridgeshire and beyond. Picture; FAMILY

Man who randomly assaulted 75 year-old man in Ely causing him to suffer life changing injuries jailed for a year

Christopher Ivison who has been jailed after a random attack in Ely left his 75 year-old victim with life changing injuires. Picture; CAMBS POLICE

Drivers warned of delays as an abnormal load - think 30 cars split into two lanes - makes its way from Port Sutton Bridge to Cambridgeshire sub station

Port Sutton Bridge load: Photos depict the actual load now awaiting transportation at Port Sutton Bridge whilst others show a similar load previously conveyed from there by the same company, Coilletts, Picture; COLLETTS

Anger at scrapping of local plan as councillors debate future of East Cambridgeshire

Anger at scrapping of local plan as councillors debate future of East Cambridgeshire. BBC breakfast show host Chris Mann was joined by Cllr Anna Bailey, Cllr Lorna Dupre and Labour candidate for Ely North Rebecca Denness. Picture: BBC Radio Cambridgeshire.

Mepal man returns from Boston after finishing Abbotts Six World Major Marathon in less than 10 years

John Angier from Mepal (pictured) has returned from Boston, the final leg in his life-long challenge to complete the Abbotts Six World Major Marathon in less than 10 years. Picture(s): FAMILY / SUPPLIED

Most Read

Death announced of Roy Alfred Carter, aged 87, who for three decades was head of physical education and geography at Witchford Village College

Roy Carter whose death has been announced. The photos have been provided by his family and are reflect in part his sporting achievements in Cambridgeshire and beyond. Picture; FAMILY

Man who randomly assaulted 75 year-old man in Ely causing him to suffer life changing injuries jailed for a year

Christopher Ivison who has been jailed after a random attack in Ely left his 75 year-old victim with life changing injuires. Picture; CAMBS POLICE

Drivers warned of delays as an abnormal load - think 30 cars split into two lanes - makes its way from Port Sutton Bridge to Cambridgeshire sub station

Port Sutton Bridge load: Photos depict the actual load now awaiting transportation at Port Sutton Bridge whilst others show a similar load previously conveyed from there by the same company, Coilletts, Picture; COLLETTS

Anger at scrapping of local plan as councillors debate future of East Cambridgeshire

Anger at scrapping of local plan as councillors debate future of East Cambridgeshire. BBC breakfast show host Chris Mann was joined by Cllr Anna Bailey, Cllr Lorna Dupre and Labour candidate for Ely North Rebecca Denness. Picture: BBC Radio Cambridgeshire.

Mepal man returns from Boston after finishing Abbotts Six World Major Marathon in less than 10 years

John Angier from Mepal (pictured) has returned from Boston, the final leg in his life-long challenge to complete the Abbotts Six World Major Marathon in less than 10 years. Picture(s): FAMILY / SUPPLIED

Latest from the Ely Standard

Kennett’s Garden Village approved - 500 houses and 700 jobs on the way - after three hour East Cambs planning meeting

Kennett's Garden Village approved  500 houses and 700 jobs on the way - after three hour East Cambs planning meeting. Picture by Terry Harris.

The four-day Ely Eel Festival is back this May to ‘celebrate the origins of the humble eel’ – here’s everything you need to know

Our city’s four-day Ely Eel Festival is just one month away – here is everything you need to know about this year’s celebrations. Picture: SUPPLIED

Cambridgeshire one of three areas of the country being tackled by new Government campaign to end the misery of modern slavery -

Modern slavery helpline: New campaign across Cambridgeshire launched in bid to bring to an end instances of modern day slavery. The campaign will encourage reporting of concerns. Picture; GOVERNMENT

Fear of flying course launched in Ely with hypnotherapist Dan Regan

The new fear of flying course will cover education about planes and flying. Inside the Boeing 737 flight simulator. Picture: SUPPLIED.

Join cyclists on a scenic family bike ride from Ely to Reach this May Bank Holiday Monday

On yer bike for The Reach Ride 2019! Ely organiser Stephen Biddle is pictured with his sons and keen cyclists David and Alex. Picture: FAMILY.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists