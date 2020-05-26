Burger King in Ely reopens its drive-thru
PUBLISHED: 10:56 26 May 2020 | UPDATED: 13:06 26 May 2020
Burger King on the outskirts of Ely has reopened its drive-thru service, starting with a limited menu.
The fast food outlet on the A10 Ely bypass opened its serving hatches yesterday (Sunday) for the first since the government’s coronavirus lockdown measures were introduced on March 23.
The main restaurant isn’t open, but customers can still satisfy their fast food craving using the drive-thru daily between 11am and 8pm.
A spokesman said: “A limited menu will be available to start and we’ve introduced social distancing measures at the site.
“Extra hand sanitiser will also be available at various points along the line.”
