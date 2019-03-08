Ely Business Awards 2019: Bluebird Care steal the show winning in three categories

Giving our loved ones the best possible support and compassion during their times of need is at the heart of what Bluebird Care is about.

The company, based in Lancaster Way, stole the spotlight scooping three awards at Ely's Business Awards on Friday night (September 20).

Bluebird specialise in care across the Fens and Norfolk that they would "only want their own family members to receive to maintain their independence and lifestyle".

They support customers by allowing them to stay in the comfort of their own homes, working alongside Cambridgeshire County Council to be a helping hand for those with complex needs.

While many people are over the age of 65, Bluebird also look after adults over 18 who may have suffered a spinal injury or conditions such as multiple sclerosis.

Now in the sixth year of trading, they have increased their turnover by more than 20 per cent leading to more employment opportunities.

Being a listening ear for those in need of a companion is also at the helm of their campaign the 'Bluebird Care Buddies'.

They work with the latest technology to raise awareness of dementia to get a better understanding of what life is like with the devastating disease.

They have also adapted to the changing needs of the sector by offering staff the best possible working environment with the chance to talk about life outside of work with in-touch wellbeing sessions.

In their own words, Bluebird explained in the entry for our awards how they offer the best they can.

"We believe that care matters and we are committed to providing the highest quality home came so that our customers can remain in their own homes.

"We have adapted the business to ensure that we are continuing to develop different aspects of early care, which has been identified as a gap in the market.

"Our early non-invasive checks help to prevent hospital admissions and give peace of mind to family members who live away from their loved ones in knowing that their family members are being checked in on."

On the awards night, Bluebird Care was recognised as offering a "first class level of care" according to our judges.

"It was clear to see that they put their staff at the heart of the business to deliver impressive growth. Bluebird Care has shown how they empower people to excel in every area of the business and is a worthy winner," they said.

But it was upon scooping the main award of the evening that the hard work they do was really put in the spotlight.

Judges said: "We all agree that this business provides a first class service in a competitive sector.

"The training and support it offers its staff and its use of the latest technology enables it to deliver excellent customer service and therefore Bluebird Care justly deserves to be awarded business of the year 2019."

Ultimately, Bluebird Care allows their customers to remain in control by making sure that their needs and requirements come first.

It may be companionship, personal care, managing medication or housekeeping.

Or it could be looking after pets and giving other family members a break while helping with respite care.

Practical cares such as cleaning, shopping and helping with personal laundry or lending a hand at medical appointments are also services they offer.

Caroline Daley, principal director, said she they were "overwhelmed" to win not one, but three awards.

She wanted readers to know that it was a joint effort of everyone at the company.

"This award is for the team," she said.

"Our team are phenomenal; some of the best in the sector, and this is well deserved for them."

Bluebird Care won the customer service and medium business of the year awards as well as being crowned company of the year.

Eleven awards were given out on the night for a range of categories and the event was hosted by BBC Radio Cambridgeshire's Sue Dougan.

