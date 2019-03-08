Advanced search

Local Impact Business

New town proposals for Waterbeach have a Riviera look about them as planners approve 6,500 homes, shops, schools and hotel on 700 acre site

PUBLISHED: 11:35 20 May 2019 | UPDATED: 11:35 20 May 2019

Councillors who agreed the creation of a new town at Waterbeach were shown artists' impressions of how developers plan to create a waterside feel to the 700 acres allocated. Picture; SUBMITTED

Councillors who agreed the creation of a new town at Waterbeach were shown artists' impressions of how developers plan to create a waterside feel to the 700 acres allocated. Picture; SUBMITTED

Archant

A new town with 6,500 homes just 10 miles from Ely is to be created on the 700 acre site of a former airfield and military barracks at Waterbeach.

Councillors who agreed the creation of a new town at Waterbeach were shown artists' impressions of how developers plan to create a waterside feel to the 700 acres allocated. Picture; SUBMITTEDCouncillors who agreed the creation of a new town at Waterbeach were shown artists' impressions of how developers plan to create a waterside feel to the 700 acres allocated. Picture; SUBMITTED

Approval for Waterbeach New Town got the green light from South Cambridgeshire District Council with the promise of nearly 2,000 affordable homes and with half the site given over to open space and recreational uses.

The development includes new shops and schools and a new accesses from the A10 and the promise of "a substantial level" of up to 1,000 construction jobs and a further 6,000 employed on or adjoining the site in business, retail, community, leisure and sports uses.

You may also want to watch:

The site area is immediately north of Waterbeach village and was once home to the RAF who built an airfield there in 1940. The barracks were added from 1996 onwards when the airfield was transferred to the army. It became home to 39 Engineer Regiment and later 25 Engineer Regiment - both part of 12 (Air Support) Engineer Group.

Councillors who agreed the creation of a new town at Waterbeach were shown artists' impressions of how developers plan to create a waterside feel to the 700 acres allocated. Picture; SUBMITTEDCouncillors who agreed the creation of a new town at Waterbeach were shown artists' impressions of how developers plan to create a waterside feel to the 700 acres allocated. Picture; SUBMITTED

"Overall, the proposed development would bring significant public benefits that accord with the three strands of sustainable development," concluded an officers' report to the planning committee.

Waterbeach parish council told the committee that it felt the impact of the development on the village and neighbouring area was "unacceptable" and argued against the density of housing that included up to eight storey blocks of apartments.

They also expressed concern over "lack of transparency" in S106 agreements (community benefits), odours from the Amey waste plant, infrastructure and especially transport.

Most Read

Major fire on guided busway in Cambridgeshire involving car and a bus - passengers evacuated and one person reported injured

Guided busway fire: Fire swept through a bus and a car on the guided busway in Cambridgeshire today. All emergency services raced to the scene. Picture; CRYSTAL COOPER

Simply awe inspiring and stunning :Science festival ready for take off at Ely Cathedral

Luke Jerram's 'Museum of the Moon' installation at Ely Cathedral in Cambridgeshire. The 7 metre diameter replica of the moon is the star attraction at the cathedral's science festival, 'The Sky's The Limit', which celebrates the 50th anniversary of the first moon landing.

Hundreds write in support of the volunteer about to get down on her hands and knees to clean up the entrance of Wisbech church hall

One of three photos taken by A Wisbech resident of the human excrement and other mess left in the entrance to St Peter's Church Hall, Wisbech. We have decided not to publish the other two photos, identifying the volunteer church worker, on her hands and knees removing the mess. Picturel; A WHEENDON

New town proposals for Waterbeach have a Riviera look about them as planners approve 6,500 homes, shops, schools and hotel on 700 acre site

Councillors who agreed the creation of a new town at Waterbeach were shown artists' impressions of how developers plan to create a waterside feel to the 700 acres allocated. Picture; SUBMITTED

On the right track! Dozens attend annual Ely and District Model Railway Club exhibition

Visitors look on in awe at Ely and District Model Railway Club's annual exhibition. Picture: MIKE ROUSE.

Most Read

Major fire on guided busway in Cambridgeshire involving car and a bus - passengers evacuated and one person reported injured

Guided busway fire: Fire swept through a bus and a car on the guided busway in Cambridgeshire today. All emergency services raced to the scene. Picture; CRYSTAL COOPER

Simply awe inspiring and stunning :Science festival ready for take off at Ely Cathedral

Luke Jerram's 'Museum of the Moon' installation at Ely Cathedral in Cambridgeshire. The 7 metre diameter replica of the moon is the star attraction at the cathedral's science festival, 'The Sky's The Limit', which celebrates the 50th anniversary of the first moon landing.

Hundreds write in support of the volunteer about to get down on her hands and knees to clean up the entrance of Wisbech church hall

One of three photos taken by A Wisbech resident of the human excrement and other mess left in the entrance to St Peter's Church Hall, Wisbech. We have decided not to publish the other two photos, identifying the volunteer church worker, on her hands and knees removing the mess. Picturel; A WHEENDON

New town proposals for Waterbeach have a Riviera look about them as planners approve 6,500 homes, shops, schools and hotel on 700 acre site

Councillors who agreed the creation of a new town at Waterbeach were shown artists' impressions of how developers plan to create a waterside feel to the 700 acres allocated. Picture; SUBMITTED

On the right track! Dozens attend annual Ely and District Model Railway Club exhibition

Visitors look on in awe at Ely and District Model Railway Club's annual exhibition. Picture: MIKE ROUSE.

Latest from the Ely Standard

Major fire on guided busway in Cambridgeshire involving car and a bus - passengers evacuated and one person reported injured

Guided busway fire: Fire swept through a bus and a car on the guided busway in Cambridgeshire today. All emergency services raced to the scene. Picture; CRYSTAL COOPER

New town proposals for Waterbeach have a Riviera look about them as planners approve 6,500 homes, shops, schools and hotel on 700 acre site

Councillors who agreed the creation of a new town at Waterbeach were shown artists' impressions of how developers plan to create a waterside feel to the 700 acres allocated. Picture; SUBMITTED

On the right track! Dozens attend annual Ely and District Model Railway Club exhibition

Visitors look on in awe at Ely and District Model Railway Club's annual exhibition. Picture: MIKE ROUSE.

Town could use ‘asset of community value’ law to try and win back Empress swimming pool, Chatteris, even it is finds a buyer at London auction tomorrow

Empress swimming pool Chatteris has, to the surprise of trustees, been put on the market. Picture; AGENTS

Skills on show for annual Ely Tennis Club open day

Skills on show for annual Ely Tennis Club open day. Picture: MIKE ROUSE.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists