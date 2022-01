Hairdressers, mobile caterers, beauticians and taxi drivers are among the list of businesses that could be eligible for the eighth found of the additional restrictions grant. - Credit: PA

Businesses in East Cambridgeshire which lost significant trade because of the Omicron variant could be eligible for a support grant of up to £6,000.

Hairdressers, mobile caterers, beauticians and taxi drivers are among the list of businesses that could be eligible for the eighth round of the additional restrictions grant.

The one-off grant is being administered on behalf of the government by East Cambridgeshire District Council.

It is available to support business that can demonstrate they have lost more than 30% income because of Covid-19 restrictions and the rise of the Omicron variant between December 13 2021 and January 9 2022.

Cllr David Brown, chairman of the finance and assets committee, said: “The package is designed to support businesses in East Cambridgeshire which have lost a significant proportion of their income over the Christmas period because of the Omicron variant.

He added: “I would encourage all East Cambs businesses in the eligible sectors to make use of this vital funding by checking the criteria and applying.”

To be eligible, businesses must operate in the following sectors:

Travel and tourism, for example, tour operators, travel agents and English Language schools

Personal care, for example, beauticians, hairdressers, gyms and sports-related activities

Supply chain business, for example, wedding organisers, brewers, mobile caterers, food kiosks, catteries, kennels and taxi drivers

Non-business rate payers who operate in the hospitality, leisure and accommodation sectors.

Businesses which are eligible for, or have received the new government Omicron hospitality and leisure grant, are not eligible to apply.

Businesses must also be able to demonstrate they were operating at the time, have ongoing fixed business costs and were open and providing services to customers.

They must also be able to demonstrate one or more of the following:

The public are required to enter the business premises to purchase goods/services

That trade has dropped due to an inability to deliver consumer services (that cannot be delivered online) to customers due to coronavirus restrictions and the rise of the Omicron variant

They supply/trade with businesses that have been impacted by coronavirus restrictions and the rise of the Omicron variant.

Their supplier/s were impacted by coronavirus restrictions and the rise of the Omicron variant

Businesses in the events sector who can demonstrate that they have lost income due to not being able to attend events due to be held from December 13 2021 – January 9 2022

The closing date for applications is 5pm on February 11 or earlier if all funding is awarded before this date.

More information, including eligibility and the application form, can be found on the council’s website.