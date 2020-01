Buses to not stop in Main Street Witchford this week

Buses to not stop in Main Street Witchford this week. Picture: GOOGLE EARTH Archant

Buses will not be stopping in Main Street in Witchford for the rest of this week due to road works.

Stagecoach has advised passengers to use alternative stops located on Main Street near Church View/ Common Road until Friday January 17.

"We apologise for any inconvenience this may cause," they tweeted.